Our 3-0 record on Tuesday's MLB picks feels like a distant memory after we struck out on our trio of bets on Wednesday. Here are our top plays for a lighter Thursday slate:. After a sterling debut on May 8 and a passable encore on Saturday, how will Mariners rookie George Kirby fare in his third career MLB start? The former first-round pick made the leap straight from Double-A, where he spun a 1.82 ERA in five starts this year, and he's allowed just one earned run through 10 innings of his major-league career.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO