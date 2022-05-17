ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

25 Years of Service

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCol. Samuel D. Russell Camp 1617, Sons of Confederate Veterans,...

KSLA

Bossier City launching new Military Community Champion initiative

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce made an announcement Tuesday, May 17 about its new Military Community Champion program. Chamber officials say the program will promote businesses, schools, and community organizations that have made a commitment to support the military community in Bossier. Willis-Knighton Health System and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Natchitoches Times

Mayor-elect outlines her vision for Natchez

Patsy Ward-Hoover has a vision for the Village of Natchez. She wants it to be a model community for other municipalities in Natchitoches Parish. Ward-Hoover was elected mayor of the village April 30. Her vision includes revitalizing the community, bringing down decaying buildings and upgrading City Hall that she says is in deplorable condition. City Hall is on the grounds of the old Natchez school and she wants to determine if the gym is worth saving as a meeting place for the community.
NATCHEZ, LA
KSLA

City Hall blocks publisher's emails

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It is the Number 1 reason KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner is able to stand before viewers each night. The very amendment that gives journalists permission to ask questions of public officials and hold them accountable. The First Amendment. But a local publisher and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches Times

Just Talkin' for May 12, 2022

JT noticed big black tarps last Saturday that shielded the view of the Riverbank Stage from Front Street. It was just that west side of Front Street. Front Street was actually blocked off at both ends…on the west side of the Church Street Bridge for the Farmer’s Market and on the East Side for the Zydeco music.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Phlebotomy course to begin June 6 at NSU

An online phlebotomy technician training course through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will begin in Natchitoches on June 6. This course is designed to teach entry-level phlebotomy skills to students interested in pursuing a career in phlebotomy. Students are required to complete classroom instruction and 50 venipunctures before they will be allowed to take the board exam.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bossierpress.com

Melissa Rose Maggio Foundation holds inaugural fundraiser festival

The Melissa Rose Maggio Foundation held its inaugural Melissa Rose Maggio Foundation Fundraiser Festival in Bossier City’s East Bank District on Saturday May 14. Attendees enjoyed live music from Earshot Graffiti, a silent auction, a dunking booth, a cornhole tournament (hosted by SBCA) and many more fun events. “The...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport's "PoolGate" Has Taken a Dark Turn

KEEL NEWS recently broke the story on the City of Shreveport's intentions to break away from the locally owned Rock Solid, and award a new contract for the management and maintenance of the 5 city pools to an Atlanta based pool management company. Rock Solid has managed the city pools for 13 years, Shelly McMillian, CEO of Rock Solid told KEEL NEWS she had no prior knowledge of the forthcoming change, nor did she have any indications of issues or problems with her company management that would initiate a need for a change in management.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

Ground broken for Roque House renovation/rehabilitation project

The Natchitoches Historic Foundation (NHF) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the Roque House on the downtown riverbank Thursday, May 12. NHF owns the historic home, one of the oldest, and only, bousillage structures in the country. This French Colonial cottage was built by a freed black slave named “Yves” but...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

School Board weighs demolition of Cloutierville School after alternative offer

Laurie Mathis from Cloutierville presented a plan May 10 to the School Board to rehabilitate the Cloutierville School building into a childcare center. “With that daycare center we would like to partnership with the Natchitoches School Board because I was here for a meeting and heard the concerns about kids coming into school, primary grades, and not being able to read or meet the curriculum,” she said. Her stated goal is to gradually expand the usage of the building to include youth, senior and community programs. “Keep it a part of that community because people need it,” she said.
CLOUTIERVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BRIDGE CLOSURE: LA 1-X over Cane River

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weather permitting, Bridge # 083500530414631 on LA 1-X over Cane River will be closed to all traffic for routine bridge inspections. The bridge is on LA 1-X and is located 0.01 miles South of the LA 1224 Intersection.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bossierpress.com

PROJECT UPDATE: Linton Road Bridge replacement

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that the Linton Road bridge replacement project over Cypress Black Bayou Reservoir in north Bossier Parish is making progress as it moves toward completion. Since the $5 million project began in April 2021, the contractor has completed the removal of...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Heart of Worship Church buys Pelican Seafood & Poboy building

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Heart of Worship Church (HOW) in Pineville has purchased the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant operates out of. The two parties were recently in a land dispute after the church put up a fence on what they believed was the property line between the church and the restaurant. The fence limited parking and blocked the drive-thru and handicap entrance to the restaurant and was eventually torn down by a fed-up passerby.
PINEVILLE, LA

