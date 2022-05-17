25 Years of Service

KEEL NEWS recently broke the story on the City of Shreveport's intentions to break away from the locally owned Rock Solid, and award a new contract for the management and maintenance of the 5 city pools to an Atlanta based pool management company. Rock Solid has managed the city pools for 13 years, Shelly McMillian, CEO of Rock Solid told KEEL NEWS she had no prior knowledge of the forthcoming change, nor did she have any indications of issues or problems with her company management that would initiate a need for a change in management.
Comments / 0