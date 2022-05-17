25 Years of Service

Laurie Mathis from Cloutierville presented a plan May 10 to the School Board to rehabilitate the Cloutierville School building into a childcare center. “With that daycare center we would like to partnership with the Natchitoches School Board because I was here for a meeting and heard the concerns about kids coming into school, primary grades, and not being able to read or meet the curriculum,” she said. Her stated goal is to gradually expand the usage of the building to include youth, senior and community programs. “Keep it a part of that community because people need it,” she said.

CLOUTIERVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO