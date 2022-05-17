Yuma County Recorder responds to voter fraud allegations

The Yuma County Recorder speaks on the issue of voter fraud in Yuma County - News 11's Samantha Byrd reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Recorder is speaking out, after the Yuma County Sheriff's office announced it was looking into multiple allegations of voter fraud in Yuma County during the 2020 election.

The Yuma County Recorders Office says it's been aware of the alleged ballot harvesting in our area since the 2020 election, and is working closely with law enforcement to crack down on these cases.

Robyn Stallworth Pouquette says it takes many months to receive individual state voting records following an election.

The recorder’s office then has to compare those records to the ones in Yuma County, so they're not making any assumptions before contacting law enforcement.

Which is why these allegations are just coming to light two years after the 2020 election.

“We, over a course of several months since the 2020 election, have reported instances of potential voting fraud in a couple different areas to the applicable law enforcement,” said Stallworth Pouquette."

San Luis resident David Lara says he turned over evidence of alleged voter fraud.

“On election day, I was forwarding everything to Robyn Pouquette, the County Recorder and I talked to her and told her what was coming and it was all through the day, so it wasn’t one shot. It was numerous pictures and videos throughout the day,” said Lara.

After Stallworth Pouquette turned video over to law enforcement, Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez, both of San Luis, were charged for one count each of ballot abuse, also known as ballot harvesting.

The indictment alleges Fuentes and Juarez knowingly collected four voted ballots from another person, in violation of Arizona Law during the August 2020 Primary Election.

Both cases are still going through the court system.

Examples of voter fraud include, using a ballot of someone who has died, or moved, using a fake name or voting in more than one election.

So far no other people have been charged or convicted.

Stallworth Pouquette also says to be aware of third party groups, soliciting voter registration from individuals in our area.

“We try to let the community know that they don’t have to re-register if they’re registered. It’s very important to protect your personal information, it’s important to know who you’re giving your personal information to,” said Stallworth Pouquette.

Stallworth Pouquette encourages voters to become familiar with Arizona voting rights and contact the Yuma County Recorders Office for questions or information about voter registration or early voting in the 2022 primary election.

