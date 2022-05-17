ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Yuma County Recorder responds to voter fraud allegations

By Samantha Byrd
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMUWX_0fhA3PmA00

The Yuma County Recorder speaks on the issue of voter fraud in Yuma County - News 11's Samantha Byrd reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Recorder is speaking out, after the Yuma County Sheriff's office announced it was looking into multiple allegations of voter fraud in Yuma County during the 2020 election.

The Yuma County Recorders Office says it's been aware of the alleged ballot harvesting in our area since the 2020 election, and is working closely with law enforcement to crack down on these cases.

Robyn Stallworth Pouquette says it takes many months to receive individual state voting records following an election.

The recorder’s office then has to compare those records to the ones in Yuma County, so they're not making any assumptions before contacting law enforcement.

Which is why these allegations are just coming to light two years after the 2020 election.

“We, over a course of several months since the 2020 election, have reported instances of potential voting fraud in a couple different areas to the applicable law enforcement,” said Stallworth Pouquette."

San Luis resident David Lara says he turned over evidence of alleged voter fraud.

“On election day, I was forwarding everything to Robyn Pouquette, the County Recorder and I talked to her and told her what was coming and it was all through the day, so it wasn’t one shot. It was numerous pictures and videos throughout the day,” said Lara.

After Stallworth Pouquette turned video over to law enforcement, Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez, both of San Luis, were charged for one count each of ballot abuse, also known as ballot harvesting.

The indictment alleges Fuentes and Juarez knowingly collected four voted ballots from another person, in violation of Arizona Law during the August 2020 Primary Election.

Both cases are still going through the court system.

Examples of voter fraud include, using a ballot of someone who has died, or moved, using a fake name or voting in more than one election.

So far no other people have been charged or convicted.

Stallworth Pouquette also says to be aware of third party groups, soliciting voter registration from individuals in our area.

“We try to let the community know that they don’t have to re-register if they’re registered. It’s very important to protect your personal information, it’s important to know who you’re giving your personal information to,” said Stallworth Pouquette.

Stallworth Pouquette encourages voters to become familiar with Arizona voting rights and contact the Yuma County Recorders Office for questions or information about voter registration or early voting in the 2022 primary election.

The post Yuma County Recorder responds to voter fraud allegations appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 2

Related
kyma.com

Yuma County Democratic Party canvases in local neighborhood

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Democratic Party was knocking on the doors of local homes earlier Saturday. Volunteers with the party went around a local neighborhood near Gateway Drive and 16th Street. Their goal was to gain signatures for petitions and sign people up to be on the...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma County, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
San Luis, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma County Sheriffs Office rapid DNA matching

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The rapid DNA law enforcement program is coming to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office to help deputies solve more crimes. Yuma County currently does not have a full-scale forensic DNA analysis lab, requiring cases to be sent to the state crime lab. Now this new...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lara
fox10phoenix.com

Guadalupe home surrounded by law enforcement

The incident is unfolding in an area north of Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Guadalupe. Officials with both Tempe Police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are assisting the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at the scene.
GUADALUPE, AZ
AZFamily

Yuma, overlooking the Colorado River

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - The lower Colorado River is a force of nature that’s provided sustenance for generations of people that called that desert area home. The location where the City of Yuma is situated is where ancient trails converged to a natural point on the river-- where fording the river was possible. It was one of the few spots where travelers could cross the otherwise very wide and wild Colorado River.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Brawley teen charged in court for alleged Brawley drive-by shooting

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 18-year-old Richard Timothy Horta is facing one count of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Two juveniles were booked on similar charges. Prosecutors on Friday Said Horta was only driving the vehicle and is not the one who opened fire on H street on...
BRAWLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Recorders#Prison#Politics#The County Recorder
KESQ News Channel 3

El Centro Border Patrol agents seize over $1.56 million worth of narcotics over the weekend

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents in coordination with a joint task force of various law enforcement agencies seized over $1.56 million worth of narcotics in three separate events over the weekend. The first incident occurred on Friday afternoon, at approximately 12:13 p.m. A joint task force obtained a warrant and searched a vehicle suspected of The post El Centro Border Patrol agents seize over $1.56 million worth of narcotics over the weekend appeared first on KESQ.
EL CENTRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kyma.com

Agents find abandoned backpacks filled with meth on Interstate 8

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post on social media from Yuma Sector Border Patrol says agents found about $40,000 worth of meth on Interstate 8. On May 14, agents were searching near mile marker 46 when they noticed backpacks on the ground. Inside the backpacks were eight pounds of...
YUMA, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Romantic City In Arizona

You might want to call the babysitter before venturing out to the most romantic city near you. Livability compiled a list of the most romantic cities in every state. Here's what the travel site said about its list:. We’re not here to give you lists of outrageously priced restaurants. No...
ARIZONA STATE
KGET 17

Title 42 has no bearing on decision to cross border, Venezuelan asylum-seeker says

YUMA, Ariz. (Border Report) — Rosa and her family left Venezuela almost two months ago out of fear for their lives and lack of opportunities in their country. They started their journey nearly two weeks before President Joe Biden announced intentions to end Title 42, the public health order designed to stop the cross-border spread of COVID-19 that allows border agents to expel migrants immediately after being apprehended and before they can ask for asylum.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy