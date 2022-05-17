ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sleep Sounds That Will Give You A Better Nights Sleep

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While it's logical to think that noise will keep you up at night, the opposite may be true. In fact, noise may be just the thing to lull you to...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sounds#Pink Noise#Sound Of White Noise#Cnet#Bustle
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily To Reduce Belly Fat, According To A Doctor

As you grow older, it’s important to become more health-conscious and wary of the food that you eat. Some meals are definitely more nutritious than others, so you always want to make it a habit to think twice about what goes into your body. Not only is this a good practice if you want to lose weight, but it’s also helpful if you want to improve your physique and reduce belly fat.
FITNESS
Well+Good

Drinking Just One Cup of This Beverage Daily Helps Ensure Your Bones and Brain Stay Strong as You Age

If you grew up in the '90s, you probably can't hear "bone health" and not think of those Got Milk? ads. And while it's true that the calcium found in milk is an important building block for bones, it's not the only thing that's important when it comes to bone health. Plus, milk isn't necessarily the optimal way to consume calcium; vegetables like kale, bok choy, and broccoli all have higher rates of calcium absorption. If you want to sip on something good for your bones, put the kettle on and brew yourself a cup (or four) of tea.
NUTRITION
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

3 Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain and Inflammation

Inflammation can cause a myriad of serious health issues, especially when it becomes chronic. Not only is this a painful condition that can impact your overall health and lead to conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, but it can also be detrimental to your weight loss goals, nutritionist and creator of the Candida Diet Lisa Richards says. This is because inflammation can cause your metabolism to slow down.
WEIGHT LOSS
WBKO

Skin specialists give skin cancer signs to look out for

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the weather warms up and the sun comes out, skin specialists are reminding people the importance of taking care of your skin, especially during the spring and summer months. Nurse Practitioner with ARH Dermatology, Lori Howard, said there are three types of skin cancer they...
HAZARD, KY
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy