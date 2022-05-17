Mets' James McCann: Surgery completed

Springs (2-1) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out seven to earn the win. Springs tossed a season-high 5.2 frames in the victory, and he completed his second straight scoreless outing despite walking more batters in the contest (four) than he had across his first 11 appearances combined. The southpaw's seven strikeouts were also his most of the campaign thus far, and he got there on the strength of 16 swinging strikes. Springs appears to be building up his pitch count now that he is part of the rotation -- Saturday was the first time he has reached 80 pitches this season. He'll face a tough challenge when he takes on the Yankees at home in his next start.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO