Mets' James McCann: Surgery completed

 4 days ago

Mets manager Buck Showalter said McCann underwent successful surgery on his left wrist...

CBS Sports

WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game after confrontation at home plate

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox-Yankees benches clear, Tony La Russa accuses Josh Donaldson of making racist remark to Tim Anderson

The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Earns win, lowers ERA to 1.32

Springs (2-1) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out seven to earn the win. Springs tossed a season-high 5.2 frames in the victory, and he completed his second straight scoreless outing despite walking more batters in the contest (four) than he had across his first 11 appearances combined. The southpaw's seven strikeouts were also his most of the campaign thus far, and he got there on the strength of 16 swinging strikes. Springs appears to be building up his pitch count now that he is part of the rotation -- Saturday was the first time he has reached 80 pitches this season. He'll face a tough challenge when he takes on the Yankees at home in his next start.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Chad Green: Placed on 15-day IL

Green was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain Saturday. Green's injury is feared to be significant, so it's not very surprising to see him land on the injured list now that he's been diagnosed with an elbow strain. The right-hander is still receiving medical opinions, but manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that surgery is being considered, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Ron Marinaccio was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to provide an additional arm in the bullpen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Back from paternity list

Kopech was activated from the paternity list Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 26-year-old landed on the paternity list Tuesday and will return without missing a start, as expected. Kopech lines up to take the mound Sunday against the Yankees, with Dallas Keuchel and Johnny Cueto poised to start the first two games of the series.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
CINCINNATI, OH
Buck Showalter
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with illness

Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Not starting in matinee

Grichuk isn't starting in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Grichuk started in the last four games and went 5-for-16 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Yonathan Daza will start in center field and bat seventh during Saturday's matinee.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Activated for Friday's start

Wacha (side) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. The 30-year-old spent the 15-day minimum on the shelf after going down with left intercostal irritation, and the brevity of his absence will allow him to return without a minor-league rehab assignment. Wacha threw a two-inning simulated game earlier this week but hasn't seen game action since May 3, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first start back. The right-hander is off to a strong start in 2022 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through five starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Travis Lakins: Placed on injured list

Lakins was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Friday, retroactive to May 12, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Lakins was sent down Thursday, but he'll have his option reversed after being placed on the injured list. He'll be sidelined until at least late May, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the IL.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Lands on restricted list

Almora (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list prior to Friday's game at Toronto. Almora is one of four players to be placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener in Toronto, which likely means they are all unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada. Aristides Aquino will join the big-league club as outfield depth for this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Remains on bench

Odor will sit for the second straight game Friday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Odor has made just a single start against a southpaw all season. He won't add to that total here, with lefty Jalen Beeks set to open for Ryan Yarbrough, who also throws from the left side. Chris Owings will get the start at second base.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Not in Thursday's lineup

Smith isn't starting Thursday against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Dakota Hudson is starting for the Cardinals on Thursday, Smith will retreat to the bench for Thursday's series finale. J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Back with big-league club

Aquino had his contract selected by the Reds on Friday. The 28-year-old has been with Triple-A Louisville since being designated for assignment three weeks ago, but he'll rejoin the Reds this weekend in Toronto with four players unable to travel and landing on the restricted list. Aquino has a .215 OPS and 53.5 percent strikeout rate in 43 plate appearances this year, so he'll likely head back to the minors after the trip to Canada.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Steven Wilson: Optioned to Triple-A

Wilson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. Wilson saw some high-leverage opportunities during his time with the major-league club, and he was rewarded with three wins and five holds. However, he converted just one of his three save chances and will head to the minors after Tim Hill (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list Friday. If Wilson performs well in El Paso, it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Padres at some point.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Scheduled start postponed

Cortes won't start Friday against the White Sox as planned, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Cortes will start Saturday's game, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Joe Ryan: Fans six in win

Ryan (5-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out six. Ryan was efficient, facing 24 batters and retiring 17 on just 79 pitches. In another era, Ryan may have gone deeper into the contest, but manager Rocco Baldelli decided to play the matchups in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. Ryan has allowed two runs over 11.2 innings with an 11:2 K:BB in his last two starts since his four-run hiccup against Houston back on May 10. He has a sparkling 2.28 ERA overall this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

