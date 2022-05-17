ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

North Dakotans Beware: Kool Aid Man Challenge Could Be Coming

By Andi Ahne
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yep, another dangerous and costly TikTok trend is making its way through the Midwest, and it's EXACTLY how it sounds. You remember those old commercials... The Kool Aid Man is a giant jug of Kool Aid that bust through everyone's walls and doors, bringing along with him a refreshing...

cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

May snow blankets western North Dakota

COLUMBUS, N.D. (KVRR) – Snow covered portions of western North Dakota Friday morning. North Dakota DOT cameras show a light blanket of snow fell overnight in the Columbus area, near the Canada border in Burke County.
COLUMBUS, ND
QSR Web

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers arrives in the Dakotas

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is up and running in the Dakotas, with a store in Fargo, North Dakota and a location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The locations expand the brand's footprint to 36 U.S. states, according to a press release. The Fargo store is already proving to be one of the strongest performing stores in the brand's network and Sioux Falls set records for its opening week sales.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AM 1450 KMMS

When It Comes To Moving To Montana, Who Are The Good Guys?

There's a lot of talk about out-of-state folk moving to Montana. In fact, a whole lot of Montanans have no problem sharing their opinion about those of us that have moved here from other states. If you spend any time on social media at all, you'll see the phrase "we're full" often posted when talking about transplants.
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

Commission Halts Vegas-Style Games at Gas Stations, Stores

BISMARCK,N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Gaming Commission endorsed a rule change Thursday that creates a moratorium on electronic pull tab machines at gas stations and liquor, grocery and convenience stores. The commission voted 3-2 to alter the definition of a bar to make clear where the Las Vegas-style...
GAMBLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Nebraska State
96-5 The Fox

North Dakota On The Watch For Invasive Jumping Worms

"Jumping worms"- also known as Jersey wrigglers, crazy snake worms, and wood eels. Whatever you call these intensive invaders, they're very destructive not just to gardens, but to entire forests. Before we dig into why these wigglers are so darn devastating let's meet these slimy soil killers. Jumping worms have...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Make-A-Wish ND sending Dickinson teen to Hawaii!

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson teenager’s wish is coming true thanks to Make-A-Wish North Dakota. Ava Quijano-Edwards says she didn’t know what to expect when she arrived at Fluffy Fields Vineyard and Winery in Dickinson on Monday. “I knew I was coming here, but I didn’t know...
DICKINSON, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
KX News

Ghost Towns of North Dakota: the past, present and future of Arena

When we arrived in the town, we found ourselves in all that was left -- a home, a wooden schoolhouse, a church, two grain elevators and a few sheds. Even putting the passage of time away, it's baffling to see how much things have changed since the old photos. What is it that drove people away from this place?
ARENA, ND
franchising.com

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Debuts in North and South Dakota With Two Restaurant Openings

May 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. - Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the brand’s entrance to North and South Dakota. The two new franchised restaurants are located in Fargo, North Dakota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with Fargo being one of the strongest performing locations in the brand’s network over the last month and Sioux Falls setting new records for opening week sales.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fedorchak: Blackouts are a possibility in North Dakota this Summer

(Fargo, ND) -- The rumors, while true, may not be as dire as originally thought regarding black and brown-outs in North Dakota this upcoming Summer. North Dakota Public Service Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak says while she has been informed the outages could be a possibility in the coming months, recent conversations with energy providers have given her optimism that the state could be skipped over.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok#Kmtv
valleynewslive.com

ND couple tangled in Glasser Images battle appears on Dr. Phil show

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One North Dakota couple is getting their wedding photos, after a Bismarck-based photography suddenly closed its doors leaving hundreds of couples without their money or their memories. Grand Forks newlyweds Bryce and Brianne tied the knot in July 2021. Four months later the couple...
FARGO, ND
Cool 98.7

Get Out And Be A Part Of North Dakota

If there is one thing I am slowly discovering in life.... ....it's that I'm not going to see how awesome North Dakota is holed up in my apartment with my two cats. I've been out here ( North Dakota ) for over 8-years, and I've seen some of the things that make this State so awesome, but there are so much more hidden treasures out there. So I decided to get on Google Maps and take the mouse for a spin:
LIFESTYLE
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Acting To Curb Explosion Of Pull Tab Machines

State regulators confirm if you give an inch, they'll take a mile every time. In 2017, electronic pull-tab machines became a reality in North Dakota as the state legislature voted to approve their use. In 2018, the machines began to pop in bars all across the state. In the first nine months of operation, the Associated Press reported the machines took in over $400 million of North Dakotan's hard-earned cash. The state began seeing a huge uptick in profit numbers for all the charity groups involved.
DRINKS
Cool 98.7

ND, And Everywhere Else On Earth -“The Classic Golf Debate”

You know how it is when you are at work and someone brings up a controversial topic... ...all the opinions come out to play. Well, this particular subject isn't earth-shattering by any means, BUT it definitely will bring out arguments on both sides. This all came up this afternoon here at our studios in Mandan on a cloudy, rain-splashed Friday. As I looked out Scott McGowan's office window, we started talking about golf, and the PGA Championship that is underway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Yesterday Tiger Woods was irked at a cameraman for getting too close to him out on the course, we both said to one another how crazy it is for professional golfers to be so close to the fans, literally just a few feet away at times. I remarked that I would be afraid of hitting someone with one of my many errant shots, and SO this shifted into a question that defines moral boundaries with the golfer him or herself.
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Teacher Speaks on Student Loan Forgiveness

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The White House is fielding pitches from top Democratic lawmakers about their desire to dramatically expand student-loan forgiveness. While a politically divisive topic, the idea has support in North Dakota, especially from those teaching future generations of professionals. The Biden administration has been considering whether to take executive action on canceling student-loan debt, with possible income caps and other eligibility requirements.
JAMESTOWN, ND
The Center Square

North Dakota officials monitoring water near fertilizer spill

(The Center Square) - North Dakota's State Department of Environmental Quality is monitoring water surface water about 33 miles south of Fargo, where a liquid fertilizer spill occurred recently. Minn-Kota Ag Products notified the department of a spill estimated to be over 11,000 gallons. The fertilizer spilled from a leaking...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud State Student Awarded $111 Million In Botched Surgery Case

Originally published May 18 ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minnesota federal jury found a St. Cloud medical center botched the surgery of a then-19-year-old college student in a procedure that left “catastrophic” damage to his left leg, and awarded him over $111 million in damages. Anuj Thapa, a citizen of Nepal, suffered “permanent” and “disabling” damage as a “direct result of the negligence” of two St. Cloud Ortho doctors, documents say. In January of 2017, Thapa was a first-year student at St. Cloud State University. He was playing indoor soccer when another player side-tackled him and he noticed severe pain in his leg....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy