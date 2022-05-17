ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Pickard, 86

Cover picture for the articleDonald F. Pickard, 86, of Oak Park, died peacefully at home with family by his side on May 2, 2022. Born in Rushville, Illinois on Nov. 25, 1935. The younger of two brothers, he grew up in Littleton, where his family owned and operated Pickard & Son, Groceries. He attended Knox...

Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Oak Park Arts District. This all-day community festival features arts, crafts, food, beer, rides for the kids, and live entertainment, ranging from choral to acoustic to punk. And one of those punk acts is Chicago’s own veteran ‘80s rock band, Barbie Army, featuring Jean Lotus, former editor of the Forest Park Review. Harrison Street between Austin and Ridgeland, Oak Park.
Craig George Thompson, 71, died suddenly but peacefully in his sleep, at home in Oak Park on May 2, 2022. He served as building engineer at Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church in Oak Park and was devoted to that congregation, including to its minister and his dear friend, Rev. Marti Scott. With steadfast dedication, he managed the maintenance and improvement of the church buildings and grounds with skill, and was central to the church’s work of serving others, protecting the Earth, and loving God. Following in the footsteps of his father, he was an excellent athlete, playing baseball and football as a youth. A graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School, he served honorably in the U.S. Army in the mid-1970s, stationed in Germany for several years.
Ryann Dawson, an eighth-grader who attends St. Luke Parish School, 519 Ashland Ave. in River Forest, has read classics of African-American literature, particularly W.E.B. DuBois’ The Souls of Black Folk. She has studied Booker T. Washington’s famous “Atlanta Compromise” speech, delivered in 1895. She’s read Frederick Douglass’ autobiography, Narrative of the life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave.
Chicago police shot an unarmed 13-year-old during a chase Wednesday night on the West Side, officials said. The incident began 24 hours earlier in Oak Park when a 3-year-old child was inadvertently abducted during a car theft in Oak Park Tuesday night. Chicago and Oak Park police are investigating the related incidents.
It’s around 1 p.m. on a Friday, and Demetrius Dortch and his mother, Nieta, are at K&G Fashion Superstore in the Cermak Plaza. Nieta just picked up her teenage son from school and headed to the Berwyn store to pick up the rest of his prom suit, a black dress shirt and a pair of black slacks both tailored to fit.
Of all the taxing bodies in Oak Park and River Forest, it is the public library in Oak Park which has been the most intentional in focusing on equity and inclusion in its hiring, policies and programs. You can love that or be critical of it as an overreaction. But...
I took advantage of the May 9 open house at OPRF High School to tour the finished results of the Imagine OPRF Project 1 facilities, and I must say I am very impressed. The Welcome Center, Special Education Classroom, Student Common, Student Resource Center: Library and Makerspace and Tutoring Center, Learning Stairs, Student Balcony and South Cafeteria are all absolutely outstanding. There were students located at each area on the tour to describe the space and also answer questions, and I had several. As a person who does not have children or grandchildren at the school, it was very informative to see my tax dollars well spent.
Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the Park District of Oak Park has adjusted the daily operating hours of the Rehm Park swimming pool, which opens Memorial Day weekend. Swimmers will be able to take a dip in the pool as early as 9 a.m. each day but no later than 7 p.m. in the evening.
Basking in the sun on a breezy patio during the warm summer months is a hallmark of the Chicagoland dining scene. No matter if you are looking for a picnic table on a grassy lawn, a cluster of bustling sidewalk tables or an indoor-outdoor party room, Elmwood Park has a proper space to meet practically any al fresco dining desire. As the calendar moves deeper into spring, outdoor dining spaces along Restaurant Row (and beyond) are coming back to life. Get your daily dose of Vitamin D while savoring iconic beef sandwiches, sunny shrimp and cooling ice cream shakes in our sister suburb to the north.
Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Fox announced Tuesday that an Oak Park man has been charged in the May 6 robbery and shooting of 23-year-old culinary student Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park. Earley is reportedly no longer on life support and is making steady improvements, CBS2 Chicago reported.
Oak Park District 97 is tightening up loosened restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise among staff and students. Starting Monday, May 16, district employees and students were required to wear face masks on field trips, including on the bus to the trip location. Masks must also be worn by staff, students and guests at indoor school events such as graduation, music concerts or other end-of-the-year celebrations unless otherwise noted. The board also said indoor gatherings should be moved outdoors, if possible.
Last summer, Maya Souden was watching an episode of Grey’s Anatomy where doctors were performing a heart transplant on a patient. The 17-year-old said she didn’t know exactly what the procedure entailed but picked up from the dialogue that the doctors needed to use surgical clamps to close the heart’s major blood vessels, a vital step in the surgery.
Very heartening to read that Oak Park and River Forest High School and the Park District of Oak Park will be collaborating on rationing athletic fields for the benefit of students and taxpayers. Further heartening to read Wednesday Journal’s editorial of May 11 [OPRF, parks make a plan, Our Views,...
The Oak Park Regional Housing Center has worked to end housing segregation and promote fair housing in Oak Park for decades. The symbiotic relationship between the housing center and Oak Park’s village government has helped to maintain an integrated community. That partnership has begun to sour in recent years, however, due to the center’s habit of being late in turning in its financial audits, a required measure in its funding agreement with the village.
The Oak Park and River Forest High School boys track and field team won the West Suburban Conference Silver Division championship May 13 at Lyons Township High School in convincing fashion. The Huskies’ 153 points outdistanced second-place Hinsdale Central by 49 points. Senior Ian Kelley swept the hurdles events...
Dr. Theresa Chapple-McGruder, Oak Park’s Public Health Director, published a COVID-19 Guidance for Schools on May 10. This appears to be groundwork for robbing the District 97 students of the first normal conclusion of the school year in three years. We strongly oppose this. We are Mann parents and...
For Oak Park and River Forest High School seniors Josephine Welin and Samantha Duwe, the IHSA Class 3A Proviso East Sectional on May 11 was quite a comeback. Numerous Huskies took advantage of the finally beautiful weather to advance 10 entries to the Class 3A girls track and field state meet and claim their first sectional title since 2018 (148 points) by 91 points.
Oak Park is one of the most open and welcoming communities until you’re behind the wheel. Here in Oak Park, we like to put peace sign bumper stickers on our cars and then nearly hit pedestrians with them. We put equal signs on our vehicles to remind others that love is love, and every human deserves to be treated with respect unless they are in the middle of the crosswalk.
A 58-year-old Oak Park woman suffered a cut to her forehead and pain in her shoulder after she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle Monday morning. The woman was traveling southbound through the intersection of Home Avenue and Jackson Boulevard at about 7:45 a.m., when she was hit by the front bumper of a vehicle that was traveling east on Jackson, according to police. The woman was transported by paramedics for treatment.
To those afraid of the tax costs of rehabbing the OPRF High School Physical Education facilities, I ask you, have you toured the facilities our students deal with every day, every semester for four years?. To those who voted against the pool referendum, citing its cost or need, I ask...
