ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes as ‘Regrettable’ Amy Winehouse Meat Platter Photo Resurfaces

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mXiX_0fhA106u00
Neil Patrick Harris and Amy Winehouse. Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock; Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

What goes around comes back around. Neil Patrick Harris apologized after a controversial photo from a 2011 Halloween party sparked backlash.

Most Controversial Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years: Pics

Read article

"A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago," Harris, 48, said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Monday, May 16. "It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I'm sorry for any hurt this image caused."

Earlier this month, the resurfaced snap — which shows a meat platter modeled after the late Amy Winehouse’s likeness — made the rounds on social media. “I cannot believe how many very online people over the age of 25 are just now finding out about Neil Patrick Harris’s disgusting Amy Winehouse cake,” writer Ashley Reed tweeted on Friday, May 13, hinting that her opinion of the actor changed significantly because of the incident.

The “Rehab” singer died of alcohol poisoning at 27 years old in July 2011, three months before the How I Met Your Mother alum hosted the Halloween party with his husband, David Burtka . A photo of the charcuterie board was originally shared via Twitter by actor Justin Mikita , who is married to Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson . “Look who showed up at @ActuallyNPH and @GourmetMD’s Halloween party last night. Looking good,” Mikita, now 36, wrote at the time in 2011.

In the picture, a small sign next to the platter reads “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse” and lists the types of meat included on the plate: "Beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce.”

The resurgence of the photo sparked outrage . “Society is way overdue for a discussion about the way Amy Winehouse was treated in the early 2000s and 2010s by the misogynistic celebrity media machine and the people who were a captive audience to it. Neil Patrick Harris’ f – – ked up corpse cake is just the tip of the iceberg,” one Twitter user claimed, while others on social media were shocked by the "graphic" and "inappropriate" image.

Relive Neil Patrick Harris’ Family Halloween Costumes: Pics

Read article

Harris had not publicly addressed the controversy until now, though the photo has been dug up more than once. The Emmy winner has been married to Burtka , 46, since 2014. They share 11-year-old twins Harper and Gideon .

“It’s a lot harder for gay guys [to have kids], although we tried!” Burtka joked on The Wendy Williams Show in 2015, explaining that there were “two different women involved" in the process.  "There was an egg donor, a wonderful woman who was anonymous. We took two of our best guys and implanted them into her eggs, two different eggs.”

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Album

Read article

The professional chef told host Wendy Williams that he thinks Harper might be biologically his daughter, while Gideon is more like Harris. “She’s like, ‘Hey everybody, I’m here!" He said of the pair's daughter. "[Gideon's] a little more heady and intellectual.”

Comments / 9

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Burtka
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Justin Mikita
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Entertainment Weekly
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Heidi Klum Shared A Series of Never-Before-Seen Photos of Daughter Leni On Her 18th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s fairly rare that Heidi Klum shares photos of her kids. But now that daughter Leni Klum’s burgeoning modeling career has really taken off, the longtime model and mom of four has been posting more and more photos of her eldest daughter. Sure, several of the posts have been snapshots from Leni’s latest modeling gigs. But recently, Heidi shared a touching video compilation of photos and footage of her daughter over the years to commemorate her 18th birthday. Heidi designed the video post to her mini-me daughter to open up as if she were...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Robert Graham Reacts to Ex Becca Tilley Dating Hayley Kiyoko: ‘Love This So Much’

No hard feelings! Bachelor Nation's Robert Graham shared his support for ex-girlfriend Becca Tilley after she revealed her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko. The "Scrubbing In" podcast host, 33, confirmed on Friday, May 20, that she and the "Girls Like Girls" singer, 31, were in a relationship, writing via Twitter, "3rd time’s a charm 🌹 So […]
CELEBRITIES
Elle

What Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's Relationship Is Like Now Amid His ‘Casual’ Eiza González Romance

It didn't take long for a source to speak out about how Jason Momoa's surprise new “casual” romance with Eiza González is affecting his relationship with his ex Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares two children, 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. A source made it clear to Entertainment Tonight: Bonet and Momoa are still on good terms. The former couple was together for nearly 20 years before announcing their split this January. They married in October 2017 and first started dating in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Is Engaged to a 23-Year-Old Model a Month After Ex J-Lo’s Engagement to Ben

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

139K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy