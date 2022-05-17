ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suamico, WI

How to Cut Up a Whole Chicken with Pelkin's Meats

By Living with Amy.
Fox11online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin from Pelkin's Smokey Meat Market joins Amy with a demo on how to cut up...

fox11online.com

Fox11online.com

Green Bay chamber's angel fund to become privately held

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An angel investor group started by the Greater Green Bay Chamber is being spun off as a privately held company. Since its founding in 2020, Tundra Angels has invested more than $1 million in startups across Wisconsin, the chamber says. A total of 10 investments have been made in nine companies: Octane Coffee, COnovate, Pyran, Immuto Scientific, Huupe, Nurse Disrupted, Blue Line Battery, Holos and Green Bay-based Sequoir.
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Foundry 45 opens in Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Foundry 45 had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 14 to celebrate the opening of the wedding and event venue and bar. Foundry 45 is located at 9480 US-45 in Kewaskum where the Amerahn Bar & Hall was. The owners of Foundry 45, 7 Bridges Road LLC, bought the Amerahn in 2021 and renovated the property into this new event location and bar.
KEWASKUM, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Suamico, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Suamico, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Bears visit front yard in Oconto County

(WLUK) -- Spring in Wisconsin means flowers in bloom, boats on the water -- and bears. Jim shared this photo of a bear and two cubs recorded by a doorbell camera in Mountain, in Oconto County. While bear sightings are common in that area, they have also become more frequent...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local restaurant responds after Packer Pro Bowler calls employee racist

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A current member of the Green Bay Packers mentioned how a person behind the bar at a local restaurant is racist, and the restaurant responded. Current Green Bay Packer Player Elgton Jenkins tweeted on Tuesday about a visit he had at Vintage Cantina. Jenkins also followed up by saying that it was ‘righteously my first time blatantly experiencing that bs’.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Grace Trail now open at Navarino Nature Center in Shawano County

NAVARINO (WLUK) -- A new pathway to the outdoors is open for business at the Navarino Nature Center in Shawano County. The mile-long Grace Trail was dedicated on Thursday, and the walk is designed to get people thinking. "This trail has the opportunity to change a lot of people's lives,...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Monster muskies thriving in Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s state fish is thriving in the Bay of Green Bay and its tributaries. DNR biologists just completed their annual musky survey and egg collection on the Fox River. At the Fox Point Boat Launch in De Pere, it’s a spectacle that lures anglers...
GREEN BAY, WI
#Meats#Food Drink#Smokey Meat Market
Fox11online.com

Door County businesses prepare for another busy summer

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Local businesses in Door County are preparing for another busy summer. Hiring was a bit of a struggle last year, but the county says it's gotten better. The streets of Sturgeon Bay are already busy ahead of Memorial Day weekend. “Numbers that we’re seeing initially and...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Monster muskies! Wisconsin's state fish is thriving

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massive muskies up to 58 inches long splash...
APPLETON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W5029 County Road F, Waldo, WI, USA

Move In Ready Country home! If you are looking for a well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home with acreage, this is it! 5+ acres of land situated in the Town of Lyndon this home features a large living room with a natural wood burning fireplace, a spacious kitchen, and a separate dining area just off the kitchen. The main level also features 2 spacious bedrooms and a large master bedroom and master bathroom. The lower level has a 4th bedroom, 3rd full bathroom, an office area and a finished basement that is a great space for entertaining. The 5.5 acres of land has a detached 2 car 28 by 25 ft garage, 2 ponds on the property, a large garden area and a firepit.
WALDO, WI
AOL Corp

These new cozy cabins are the perfect midwestern summer escape — with lake views, fire pits, and walking trail access

Wisconsin is a veritable Midwestern paradise, with lakes, old-growth forests, dynamic metros, and so much more. One exemplary destination in the Badger State is Kohler, a longtime luxe resort locale and one of the cutest small towns in the region. Beyond its world-famous golf courses (hello, Ryder Cup), Kohler is home to an upscale spa, iconic design center, and historic hotel — all just two and a half hours north of Chicago.
KOHLER, WI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wearegreenbay.com

Portion of Chantel St. in Green Bay closed indefinitely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of Chantel Street in Green Bay will be closed for the foreseeable future starting on Thursday. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, Chantel Street, from Ninth Street to Michaline Drive, will be closed for pavement and bridge repair. Officials say...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay area Ukrainians gather for World Vyshyvanka Day

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- You can usually tell a lot about a person by the shirt they are wearing. That is particularly true for Ukrainians on World Vyshyvanka Day. “Each shirt, each design represents each region of Ukraine,” said Yulia Barstow, who lives in Green Bay but was born and raised in Ukraine. “Some of them have flowers in them. Some of them have geometric designs.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Magazine names Green Bay 3rd-best place to live in U.S.

(WLUK) -- The Green Bay area is one of the top places to live in America, according to one magazine's rankings. U.S. News took a look at 150 of the most populous areas in the U.S. To make the list, a place had to have a good value, be a desirable place to live, strong job market and a high quality of life.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fireman’s Park vandalized for third time in 2022, changes coming

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Changes are coming to the bathrooms at a park in Fond du Lac County after the women’s bathrooms were vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the women’s bathrooms were vandalized at Fireman’s Park. This is reportedly the third time in 2022 that the park has been vandalized.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
Fox11online.com

Lake flies once again coat skies over Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Lake Winnebago is buzzing yet again. “There’s this buzzing, like there’s a beehive or something!” said Cheryl Hauswirth of Grafton. No, it’s not a swarm of bees you hear at Calumet County Park, it’s that time of year -- the invasion of our pesky little friends, the lake flies, and they are all over the shorelines and campgrounds.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI

