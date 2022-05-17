How to Cut Up a Whole Chicken with Pelkin's Meats

Move In Ready Country home! If you are looking for a well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home with acreage, this is it! 5+ acres of land situated in the Town of Lyndon this home features a large living room with a natural wood burning fireplace, a spacious kitchen, and a separate dining area just off the kitchen. The main level also features 2 spacious bedrooms and a large master bedroom and master bathroom. The lower level has a 4th bedroom, 3rd full bathroom, an office area and a finished basement that is a great space for entertaining. The 5.5 acres of land has a detached 2 car 28 by 25 ft garage, 2 ponds on the property, a large garden area and a firepit.

WALDO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO