Oak Park, IL

Mandate or cajole on climate?￼

By Editorial
oakpark.com
 2 days ago

Oak Park is moving quickly toward an aggressive and locally focused climate action plan. A draft of the plan — worked on by citizens, village staff and a village hired consultant — was unveiled last week. The final version of the proposal will go to the village board in late...

www.oakpark.com

Comments / 0

oakpark.com

Don’t rob our kids of a normal school year

Dr. Theresa Chapple-McGruder, Oak Park’s Public Health Director, published a COVID-19 Guidance for Schools on May 10. This appears to be groundwork for robbing the District 97 students of the first normal conclusion of the school year in three years. We strongly oppose this. We are Mann parents and...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

D97 ups indoor masking rules, fixes reporting snafu

Oak Park District 97 is tightening up loosened restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise among staff and students. Starting Monday, May 16, district employees and students were required to wear face masks on field trips, including on the bus to the trip location. Masks must also be worn by staff, students and guests at indoor school events such as graduation, music concerts or other end-of-the-year celebrations unless otherwise noted. The board also said indoor gatherings should be moved outdoors, if possible.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

D200-park district pool collaboration overdue

Very heartening to read that Oak Park and River Forest High School and the Park District of Oak Park will be collaborating on rationing athletic fields for the benefit of students and taxpayers. Further heartening to read Wednesday Journal’s editorial of May 11 [OPRF, parks make a plan, Our Views,...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Project 1, impressive; Project 2, badly needed

I took advantage of the May 9 open house at OPRF High School to tour the finished results of the Imagine OPRF Project 1 facilities, and I must say I am very impressed. The Welcome Center, Special Education Classroom, Student Common, Student Resource Center: Library and Makerspace and Tutoring Center, Learning Stairs, Student Balcony and South Cafeteria are all absolutely outstanding. There were students located at each area on the tour to describe the space and also answer questions, and I had several. As a person who does not have children or grandchildren at the school, it was very informative to see my tax dollars well spent.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

River Forest student moves up in history contest

Ryann Dawson, an eighth-grader who attends St. Luke Parish School, 519 Ashland Ave. in River Forest, has read classics of African-American literature, particularly W.E.B. DuBois’ The Souls of Black Folk. She has studied Booker T. Washington’s famous “Atlanta Compromise” speech, delivered in 1895. She’s read Frederick Douglass’ autobiography, Narrative of the life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave.
RIVER FOREST, IL
oakpark.com

Drivers, practice what we preach

Oak Park is one of the most open and welcoming communities until you’re behind the wheel. Here in Oak Park, we like to put peace sign bumper stickers on our cars and then nearly hit pedestrians with them. We put equal signs on our vehicles to remind others that love is love, and every human deserves to be treated with respect unless they are in the middle of the crosswalk.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Drug epidemic experts bike, then share ideas

Last year, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in the 12 months leading to April 2021 — a nearly 30 percent increase from the roughly 78,000 overdose deaths the year before. And earlier...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

What is the cost of doing nothing at OPRF?

To those afraid of the tax costs of rehabbing the OPRF High School Physical Education facilities, I ask you, have you toured the facilities our students deal with every day, every semester for four years?. To those who voted against the pool referendum, citing its cost or need, I ask...
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Mail dumped in trash can by postal carrier

A postal investigator from the U.S. Postal Service is investigating an incident of undelivered mail found dumped in a garbage can in the 1000 block of South Harvey Avenue in Oak Park. The mail was reportedly dumped by a Postal Service mail carrier, according to eyewitness accounts. If found guilty of desertion of mails, the mail carrier faces a year in prison and a hefty financial fine.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Big Week | May 18-25

Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Oak Park Arts District. This all-day community festival features arts, crafts, food, beer, rides for the kids, and live entertainment, ranging from choral to acoustic to punk. And one of those punk acts is Chicago’s own veteran ‘80s rock band, Barbie Army, featuring Jean Lotus, former editor of the Forest Park Review. Harrison Street between Austin and Ridgeland, Oak Park.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Pandemic real estate market remains rough on buyers

The pandemic-fed real estate market has been hot. Houses are selling for more money and with multiple offers. Market time is down too. It’s not uncommon for homes to sell off the private listing network before they even officially hit the market. All of this makes for ideal conditions for one half of the equation — the sellers. For the buyers, the current market can be full of frustration and heartache.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Craig Thompson, 71

Craig George Thompson, 71, died suddenly but peacefully in his sleep, at home in Oak Park on May 2, 2022. He served as building engineer at Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church in Oak Park and was devoted to that congregation, including to its minister and his dear friend, Rev. Marti Scott. With steadfast dedication, he managed the maintenance and improvement of the church buildings and grounds with skill, and was central to the church’s work of serving others, protecting the Earth, and loving God. Following in the footsteps of his father, he was an excellent athlete, playing baseball and football as a youth. A graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School, he served honorably in the U.S. Army in the mid-1970s, stationed in Germany for several years.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Park district to close Rehm Pool an hour earlier

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the Park District of Oak Park has adjusted the daily operating hours of the Rehm Park swimming pool, which opens Memorial Day weekend. Swimmers will be able to take a dip in the pool as early as 9 a.m. each day but no later than 7 p.m. in the evening.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Farmers Market is back

Saturday, May 21 is the first day of the 2022 Oak Park Farmers Market season. It is also the first of two Go Green Days. Various Oak Park/River Forest green organizations will have tables and friendly folks who can answer your questions about using less plastic, getting your home signed up for community solar and much more. Please stop by and say hello.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park village board cracking down on Oak Park Regional Housing Center for continuing to turn in audits late

The Oak Park Regional Housing Center has worked to end housing segregation and promote fair housing in Oak Park for decades. The symbiotic relationship between the housing center and Oak Park’s village government has helped to maintain an integrated community. That partnership has begun to sour in recent years, however, due to the center’s habit of being late in turning in its financial audits, a required measure in its funding agreement with the village.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Prom is back at OPRF after 2 years of COVID pain

It’s around 1 p.m. on a Friday, and Demetrius Dortch and his mother, Nieta, are at K&G Fashion Superstore in the Cermak Plaza. Nieta just picked up her teenage son from school and headed to the Berwyn store to pick up the rest of his prom suit, a black dress shirt and a pair of black slacks both tailored to fit.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Savor five sunny pleasures in Elmwood Park

Basking in the sun on a breezy patio during the warm summer months is a hallmark of the Chicagoland dining scene. No matter if you are looking for a picnic table on a grassy lawn, a cluster of bustling sidewalk tables or an indoor-outdoor party room, Elmwood Park has a proper space to meet practically any al fresco dining desire. As the calendar moves deeper into spring, outdoor dining spaces along Restaurant Row (and beyond) are coming back to life. Get your daily dose of Vitamin D while savoring iconic beef sandwiches, sunny shrimp and cooling ice cream shakes in our sister suburb to the north.
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Car theft in Oak Park led to police shooting of teen in Chicago

Chicago police shot an unarmed 13-year-old during a chase Wednesday night on the West Side, officials said. The incident began 24 hours earlier in Oak Park when a 3-year-old child was inadvertently abducted during a car theft in Oak Park Tuesday night. Chicago and Oak Park police are investigating the related incidents.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

OPRF junior grabs first place at top science competition

Last summer, Maya Souden was watching an episode of Grey’s Anatomy where doctors were performing a heart transplant on a patient. The 17-year-old said she didn’t know exactly what the procedure entailed but picked up from the dialogue that the doctors needed to use surgical clamps to close the heart’s major blood vessels, a vital step in the surgery.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park man charged in Lincoln Park shooting, robbery of culinary student

Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Fox announced Tuesday that an Oak Park man has been charged in the May 6 robbery and shooting of 23-year-old culinary student Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park. Earley is reportedly no longer on life support and is making steady improvements, CBS2 Chicago reported.
OAK PARK, IL

