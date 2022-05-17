Mandate or cajole on climate?￼

Craig George Thompson, 71, died suddenly but peacefully in his sleep, at home in Oak Park on May 2, 2022. He served as building engineer at Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church in Oak Park and was devoted to that congregation, including to its minister and his dear friend, Rev. Marti Scott. With steadfast dedication, he managed the maintenance and improvement of the church buildings and grounds with skill, and was central to the church’s work of serving others, protecting the Earth, and loving God. Following in the footsteps of his father, he was an excellent athlete, playing baseball and football as a youth. A graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School, he served honorably in the U.S. Army in the mid-1970s, stationed in Germany for several years.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO