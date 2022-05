The Federally Qualified Healthcare Center appoints Marcia Young as its COO, Andy Antenor as CFO and promotes Dr. Jean Monice as Medical Director. May 19, 2022 – FoundCare’s new CEO, Christopher Irizarry, has summoned fresh leadership for the C-suite, including Marcia Young as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer and Andy Antenor as Chief Financial Officer. FoundCare also promoted long-time pediatrician, Dr. Jean Monice, as the Pediatric Medical Director for their Palm Springs center. The assembled crew will continue to help the non-profit deliver accessible and first-rate healthcare to underserved communities in Palm Beach County.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO