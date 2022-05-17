ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty softball enters postseason with higher expectations

By David DeGuzman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — For the second straight year, Liberty softball will be competing at the NCAA regionals. The Flames earned a return ticket to the tournament after winning back-to-back ASUN championship titles with a 9-0 win over North Florida in five innings last Saturday. Liberty was back...

