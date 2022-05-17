Liberty softball enters postseason with higher expectations

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech softball had a popular score of 5-4 in both of their games on Saturday. In their first game of the day against Kentucky, there was a 2 hour weather delay to their game. Meredith Slaw opened up the game for Tech with a grand slam home run in the first to give them a 4-0 lead. In the 7th, with the Wildcats down 4-2, they would get a 3 run home run to give them a 5-4 lead. Kentucky would get the win over Virginia Tech 5-4. The Hokies fell into the losers bracket to play Miami of Ohio. Tech fell behind 4-1 until the top of the 4th. Virginia Tech’s Jayme Bailey and Mackenzie Lawter each hit 2 run home runs to give the Hokies a 5-4 lead they would never give up. The Hokies advance to the regional finals Sunday at noon to play Kentucky. Virginia Tech will have to beat Kentucky twice to advance to the Super Regionals.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO