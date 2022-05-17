Puppy with a Purpose ‘Brutus’ visits NBC4 for the first time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s newest Puppy with a Purpose, Brutus , stopped by the station Tuesday morning for his first visit with staff members and to check out his new studio digs.

The adorable golden Labrador retriever pup got a chance to sniff around and received plenty of love, hugs and pets from the morning anchors he will be sharing screentime with on Fridays.

Brutus will make his debut on ‘NBC4 Today’ Friday, May 20, starting at 6 a.m. Viewers will be able to watch him grow and learn about his journey to becoming a full-fledged service dog every Friday thereafter.













Born in California, Brutus arrived in Columbus in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 12, after a cross-country flight. After getting showered and cleaned up, Brutus began getting used to his surroundings.

As he is becoming familiar with his new backyard, new home and all new smells he is also starting his 18-month training process.

Brutus will be NBC4’s third Puppy with a Purpose, where the station partners with Canine Companions , a non-profit that trains service dogs to help children, adults and veterans with disabilities — free of charge.

And, to follow every moment of Brutus cuteness viewers can follow him on social media:

Follow Brutus on Instagram

Follow Brutus on Facebook

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.