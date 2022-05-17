Letter: In Developing Downtown Amherst, Plan For The Future

The Amherst public schools have extended the temporary mask mandate that was reinstituted at the Middle School this week through May 27 due to a continued high Covid case count at the school. Parents were advised of the extension in an email from School Superintendent Mike Morris dated May 19 that stated that ARMS students and staff (except individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a disability) will be required to continue to wear a high-quality (KN-95 or surgical) mask indoors throughout this period except when eating or drinking. As before, these masks are available at the school, free of charge, to any student or staff member who requests them. This mandate will also apply to all staff in the school district offices, which are located at ARMS. The situation will be assessed again on May 26 to determine whether to further extend the mask mandate period., As always, the decision will be made in partnership with the Amherst health director.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO