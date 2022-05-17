ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: In Developing Downtown Amherst, Plan For The Future

By Ira Bryck
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Council and the Amherst Planning Board on May 16,2022. 1) I read (and sent to you all) an article about how an apartment building in Westfield is being converted from a student apartment (marketed to Westfield State students) to one aiming at...

amherstindy.org

Opinion: Fort River Is A Greener, Better Site For New School

The following column appeared previously in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. Amherst is fortunate to have a site like Fort River on which to build a new elementary school. The school building project that will combine the Fort River and Wildwood elementary schools into a single grade K-5 school for 575 students and 150 staff is reaching an exciting phase, so it’s a great time to get plugged in.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s In This Issue?

Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Town Manager Report For May 16, 2021

Editor’s note: Town Manager Paul Bockelman submits a comprehensive report to the Town Council at each of its regular meetings. The reports, usually 9 to 12 pages in length, provide up-to-date information on what is happening within and across town departments. The Manager’s Report is usually one of the last items on the agenda and is often taken up late at night, leaving little time for Bockelman to do more than mention a few highlights and this is usually all that gets entered into the Council minutes. What follows is a complete, unedited version of the Town Manager’s Report. All Town Manager Reports are available on the Town’s website here.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

AHRA Recommends Funding Reparations With Cannabis Tax Revenue

Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Town Council, May 16, 2021. This is the second of three articles on the Town Council Meeting of May 16,2022. The meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. No in-person attendance was allowed. Present. All councilors were in attendance. Staff: Paul Bockelman...
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Public Hearing On the FY2023 Budgets Sparks Public Support For Racial Equity Programs

Report On The Meeting of the Finance Committee and Town Council, May 16, 2022. This is the first of three articles on the Town Council meeting of May 16, 2022. The Public Hearing on the FY23 budget took place for the 90 minutes prior to the regular Town Council meeting beginning at 5 p.m.. All members of the Finance Committee and all councilors, except for Mandi Jo Hanneke (at large), attended the Zoom meeting, which was recorded. Twenty-two members of the public were in the audience, and many commented on the budget.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing For The Week Beginning May 20, 2022. There’s a lot happening in Amherst! After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community...
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Meet The New CRESS And DEI Directors This Sunday At Groff Park

The League of Women Voters invites the community to join them at a reception welcoming to town Earl Miller, the Director of CRESS, the town’s new civilian responder service and Pamela Nolan Young, the new director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Nolan Young will not officially begin her job until July so this is a special opportunity to meet her before her work begins. This is a family focused event with live music and good food along with the opportunity to get to know the new directors. The event is free and open to the public. The event is scheduled for Sunday May 22, from 3-5 p.m at Groff Park.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Temporary Mask Mandate Reinstated At Amherst Middle School

The Amherst public schools have extended the temporary mask mandate that was reinstituted at the Middle School this week through May 27 due to a continued high Covid case count at the school. Parents were advised of the extension in an email from School Superintendent Mike Morris dated May 19 that stated that ARMS students and staff (except individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a disability) will be required to continue to wear a high-quality (KN-95 or surgical) mask indoors throughout this period except when eating or drinking. As before, these masks are available at the school, free of charge, to any student or staff member who requests them. This mandate will also apply to all staff in the school district offices, which are located at ARMS. The situation will be assessed again on May 26 to determine whether to further extend the mask mandate period., As always, the decision will be made in partnership with the Amherst health director.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

ARHS Students React To New School Policies

The article, ARHS Students React To New School Policies by Phoebe Gibson first appeared in The Graphic on May 10, 2022. It is reposted here with permission. For more background on new school policies at Amherst Regional High School see the summary in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. On March 21,...
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Local & Green. Turning The Titanic In Time Part 2

This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. In my last column, I noted that, according to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, without radical action, we will absolutely hit the climate change iceberg. Though governments, corporations and other major actors must shoulder the vast majority of the responsibility, individual actions can greatly accelerate the “great turning.”
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Amherst Students Walk Out To Protest Assault On Reproductive Rights

More than 300 students from Amherst Regional Middle School and Amherst Regional High School walked out of classes on May 18 in protest of the leaked draft opinion showing that the precedent set by Roe v. Wade will most likely be overturned. Students walked from their schools to the Town Common. On the walk and upon arrival, students chanted “Bans off Our Bodies” as well as “My body, my choice.”
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Dance The Night Away At The Drake To Benefit The Amherst Survival Center

The Drake in downtown Amherst presents Feedback Live, a monthly series created by the Amherst Business Improvement District dedicated to supporting local non-profit organizations. This month’s event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24 beginning at 5 p.m., and features live music with the The No-No’s and a cash bar. Tix are $20 and 100% of ticket sales go to the Amherst Survival Center. Purchase tix here.
AMHERST, MA

