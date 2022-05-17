Our world in photos: May 17

TRAINING FOR VOTERS ON REDISTRICTING PROCESS: A free online training session aims to explain how all New Yorkers can be involved in the New York City Council redistricting process, thanks to a partnership between the Brooklyn Heights Association and the Citizen’s Union Foundation. A Zoom session (RSVP via [email protected] on Tuesday, May 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. will focus specifically on the City Council level, though there will be a general Q&A at the end of the meeting on impacts of redistricting and how to make one’s voice heard.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO