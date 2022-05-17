ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Mississippi officials: Murder suspect in connection with woman’s body pulled from river now in custody

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
The man wanted in connection with the death of a woman whose body was recovered from the Leaf River in Jones County has been captured.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced the capture on social media Tuesday.

“Murder Suspect Marty Breazeale CAPTURED overnight by Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies. Additional details on his capture later today,” the post on Facebook said.

ORIGINAL STORY

A manhunt is under way for the man Mississippi law enforcement believe is responsible for the death of a woman whose body was recovered from the Leaf River in Jones County Sunday.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department posted an “URGENT” message on social media about the man hunt for Marty Breazeale, 48.

“URGENT – JCSD deputies and investigators are on a manhunt for murder suspect Marty Breazeale on Jennings Masters Road in eastern Jones County. Residents in the area should shelter in place until further notice and call 911 if this subject is spotted,” the posting on social media said Monday evening.

Deputies are seeking the whereabouts of Breazeale on a charge of First Degree Murder in the death of Brittany Nicole Holifield.

Two boaters discovered a body, which was later identified as Holifield’s, floating in the river on Sunday. Authorities retrieved the body in the Leaf River near the Highway 590 bridge in Ellisville, Mississippi.

Anyone with knowledge of Breazeale’s whereabouts is urged to call 911, JCSD at 601-425-3147, or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). This subject is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Please SHARE!

ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

