Could the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a reunion with Matt Carpenter? It may seem unlikely, but it’s not as crazy as you might think. OK, let me get ahead of this. After how Matt Carpenter performed with the St. Louis Cardinals in recent seasons, a reunion would seem to make little sense. But his numbers in Triple-A this season – .275/.379/.613 in 21 games – perhaps reveal that he may have turned a corner.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO