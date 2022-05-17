ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Man, 32, Wanted For First-Degree Murder Of 42-Year-Old

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
Darius Williams Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A 32-year-old Baltimore man is wanted for the first-degree murder of another man, authorities said.

Darius Williams is wanted for the murder of 49-year-old Eric Jones that happened in the 2300 block of Westwood Avenue on June 25, 2020, Baltimore Police said.

Williams reportedly stabbed Jones several times after a fight broke out among the two, police said.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online.

