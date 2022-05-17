ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Five gang members will spend the rest of their lives behind bars for brutal Central Coast murders

By KCLU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey were crimes which shook the Central Coast. Now, five gang members convicted of a string of brutal murders on the Central Coast will...

Judge sentences five Santa Maria gang members to life in prison

Five Santa Maria MS-13 gang members each received life sentences without parole on Monday for a series of murders and other crimes they committed in Northern Santa Barbara County. Amid a string of gang violence, murders in Santa Maria increased from three in 2014 to 13 in 2015. Another six...
Public Safety
