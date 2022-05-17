ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Super-Size delivery: Texas 2-year-old orders 31 cheeseburgers using DoorDash

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359PMe_0fh9wp7K00

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Texas mother got an unexpected delivery Monday, thanks to her curious toddler who got hold of her phone.

Kelsey Golden told KRIS that she was confused when she got a message from DoorDash saying her order would take longer than usual because of its size.

What followed was a knock on the door, and a photo worth a thousand words.

Golden posted a photo of her son with the 31 cheeseburgers he managed to order from McDonald’s to Instagram, saying she had plenty of food to spare since “Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash.”

Golden had been working on her computer, and didn’t realize her 2-year-old son had gotten hold of her phone, she told KRIS.

“He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that. … I thought I’d locked the phone but apparently I didn’t because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers,” Golden told the station.

Instead of getting mad about the surprise delivery, Golden tried to turn lemons into lemonade by offering the burgers to anyone who wanted them on Facebook, and ended up receiving some responses, KIII reported.

“I didn’t know what to do with them, he only ate half of one,” Golden told KRIS. “So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some.”

Golden paid the $61.58 for the burgers, as well as the $16 tip her toddler had thoughtfully included, KRIS reported.

Golden told KIII that she plans to hide the app on her phone to prevent her son from making any future orders.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Man reunited with missing dentures found on Alabama beach

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s been a special delivery to a Wisconsin man thanks to a Mississippi couple’s discovery in Alabama. The Denture Adventure is officially over as owner Randy Williams was reunited with his smile again on Friday, May 19 after losing them while vacationing in Gulf Shores. Aaron and Blaire Welborn found the […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsville, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
City
Kingsville, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — When a gunman began shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon, Shoei Su said he froze. The retired appraiser uses a walker and said he and many of the elderly congregants didn't immediately know what was happening. He said the shooter said nothing before firing on churchgoers who were snapping photos after finishing lunch following last Sunday morning's prayer service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Most Popular Board Game in Texas Is…

The pandemic helped board games make a comeback, and an online game company decided to find out which board games Americans turned to for entertainment. In Texas, that game is Monopoly according to Solitaire Bliss. In Dallas, the most popular board game is also Monopoly, while in Houston the most popular game is checkers.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheeseburgers#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Instagram A#Kiii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UPI News

Florida couple spot alligator in back yard during breakfast

May 16 (UPI) -- A Florida couple sitting down for breakfast looked outside and were confronted with a shocking site: an alligator in their back yard. Trent and Tina Mermelstein said they were eating breakfast Saturday morning when they spotted the unusual intruder in their back yard. "We were just...
FLORIDA STATE
KPLC TV

Family Dollar to close facility where rodents found; about 300 workers impacted

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC/Gray News) - Family Dollar representatives said the company plans to close its West Memphis distribution facility by the end of October. Wednesday’s announcement comes months after a U.S. Food & Drug Administration investigation unveiled unsanitary conditions at the facility that included contaminated food, cosmetics, and medications with more than a thousand rats found.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Missing Washington mother found dead in sleeping bag 2 months after disappearance

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A mom who went missing in Washington was found dead in a sleeping bag two months later, officials say. KIRO reported that missing Yanira Cedillos, 30, who went missing on March 4, was found in a remote area of Walla Walla County on May 12. KIRO says she was found dead in a sleeping bag that was covered in tree limbs and leaves. Moses Lake police positively identified the body as Cedillos with the help of the medical examiner’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
147K+
Followers
106K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy