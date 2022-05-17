ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

People Can't Get Enough Of The UK's Snack-Stealing Seagull

By Hope Ngo
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seagulls are no strangers to social media, and not because people find them as endearing as Scuttle from "The Little Mermaid." In the summer of 2021, a TikTok video went viral when one of the mischievous birds decided to stalk an unsuspecting teenage boy in Scotland as he was about to...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Queen's Jubilee Dish Some People Think Should Be Thrown Back Into The Ocean

Ah, Great Britain. It runs a fine line between gentile and gauche, doesn't it? England may be the land of good manners, Harry Potter, and Mick Jagger's swagger, but there is no denying that the greater United Kingdom has put out equal measures of tasteful and tacky over the years, with goofy guffaws like Boaty McBoatface sharing headline space with the most buttoned-up of the buttoned-up set: the royal family. In fact, another faux pas involving the royals has come to light, but this time it's not Prince Harry's antics or the latest episode of "The Crown" that's got people talking. It's a patriotic dish out of Wales to honor the queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee that has Brits squirming in their seats (via LadBible).
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Seagal
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Birds#Seagulls#Uk#Snack Stealing Seagull#Tiktok#Newsweek#The New Zealand Herald#English#Tesco#The Daily Mail#Doritos
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

A McDonald’s Employee Advises Customers To Buy 20 Nuggets Every Time They Order

A man presumed to be McDonald’s employee has shown the general public how to get the newly made chicken nuggets when ordering from McDonald’s. This is one of the many problems encountered by customers daily. Using his TikTok account @nicaraguanjesu, the faceless worker displayed footage of the heat boxes used in the kitchen of a McDonald’s restaurant which was full of nuggets.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
New Zealand
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Pets
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Aldi Just Went Retro, And Shoppers Are Ready To Upgrade Their Kitchens

Retro kitchens are making a huge comeback — particularly funky appliances that harken memories of your grandmother. And why not? Adorned in fun colors, these chunky toasters, round kettles, and stubby fridges are very cool. And, unlike today's sleek and modern offerings, these have character. Why are appliances that...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Why You Should Soak Garlic Cloves In Water Before Peeling Them

What's not to love about garlic? Setting aside the amazing health benefits and its ability to repeal vampires, it gives many foods a unique flavor. While garlic is an essential cooking ingredient, the actual process of peeling garlic cloves can become tedious. After all, it might take a while before you actually get to the part of the bulb you want. Even then, accidentally ruining the bulb in an effort to get to the cloves can be common.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Canadian Couple Who Created A Simpsons-Style Kitchen

When you think of your dream kitchen makeover, visions of quartz countertops, shiny new appliances, and a trendy glazed tile backsplash likely dance through your head. This utopian cooking space is sleek, fashionable, and features the absolute best kitchen trends imaginable. It looks like it slipped right off the cover of the latest home design magazine and landed effortlessly in the exact spot where your kitchen sits. And nary a corn cob-covered curtain is insight.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Why Your Cheese Rinds Could Soon Have Tracking Devices

There might be an impostor hiding under a familiar name in your cheese drawer: parmesan cheese. This parmesan is different from Parmigiano Reggiano, and the problem goes deeper than those green jars of pre-grated cheese that you should think twice before getting. In fact, cheese that's marketed as true Parmigiano-Reggiano but actually does not qualify for that legally protected name is a big problem — and the cheese authorities are cracking down.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

Mashed

133K+
Followers
33K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy