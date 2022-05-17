MISSING: Teen girl from Ville Platte possibly left home with older male

VILLE PLATTE, La. ( KLFY ) — The Ville Platte Police Department (VPPD) is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Ashantai Soileau left her residence sometime on May 15 or 16, possibly with an older male of Honduran descent, according to VPPD.



Ashantai Soileau (Images provided by VPPD)

If you know the whereabouts of Soileau, contact the VPPD at (337) 363-1313.

