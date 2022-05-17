ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

MISSING: Teen girl from Ville Platte possibly left home with older male

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfym0_0fh9vfV500

VILLE PLATTE, La. ( KLFY ) — The Ville Platte Police Department (VPPD) is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Ashantai Soileau left her residence sometime on May 15 or 16, possibly with an older male of Honduran descent, according to VPPD.

Ashantai Soileau (Images provided by VPPD)

If you know the whereabouts of Soileau, contact the VPPD at (337) 363-1313.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KLFY News 10

1 man killed, 2 minors injured at Gonzales Waffle House

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened just outside a Waffle House early Saturday morning. According to the police, officers were called to the Waffle House on Highway 30 at 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot injuries. One victim, now identified as 18-year-old Willie Bridges, […]
GONZALES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Ville Platte, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Ville Platte, LA
Crime & Safety
Ville Platte, LA
Sports
KATC News

Report of gun at mall cleared; no gun found

Several calls have come in to the KATC newsroom, reporting someone with a gun at Acadiana Mall. We reached out to Lafayette Police, and they say they were called to the mall for a report of a disturbance. They were told there possibly was a fight.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vppd#Honduran#Nexstar Media Inc
stmarynow.com

Six arrests by local agencies include gun charge in Franklin

Local agencies reported six arrests Thursday, including one on a gun charge by Franklin police. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 40 complaints and made this arrest:. —Donavon Washington, 26, Baldwin, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Thursday by the...
FRANKLIN, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana came together 10 years ago to find Mickey Shunick. Can we do the same for others missing?

"Please continue to say her name, show her face. Continue to do that. We can't forget her." Those words don't sound so different from the ones uttered by family and friends of Mickey Shunick in the summer of 2012, when Acadiana rallied together to locate the missing 21-year-old University of Louisiana at Lafayette student. That collective effort is what ultimately led to the arrest and conviction of Brandon Scott Lavergne for her murder and another previously unsolved murder more than a decade earlier.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Tracie J Trosclair dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Scott (Scott, LA)

33-year-old Tracie J Trosclair dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Scott (Scott, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Tracie J Trosclair as the woman who lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Scott. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place near the intersection of the 6900 block of Cameron Street and Andres Road going towards Scott at about 2:50 a.m. [...]
SCOTT, LA
theadvocate.com

One man shot, others injured after altercation in Johnston Street shopping center parking lot Saturday

One person was shot and three others were injured during an altercation in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4400 block of Johnston Street early Saturday. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at 4416 Johnston St. at 1:50 a.m. and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Mouton said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy