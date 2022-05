U.S. stocks finished both the day and the month on a down note as a fresh round of earnings forecasts from companies only added to investors' laundry list of concerns. Last night, Amazon.com (AMZN, -14.1%) said first-quarter revenue rose 7% on a year-over-year basis – the slowest pace in 20 years – to $116.4 billion, just shy of the consensus estimate. AMZN also offered lower-than-expected Q2 revenue guidance due to forex headwinds and the company's plan to move this year's Prime Day to July from June.

STOCKS ・ 20 DAYS AGO