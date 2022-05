Friday looks like another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day with highs in the low 90s for many. However, isolated showers and storms appear possible during the afternoon. In fact, several were already ongoing prior to midday, mainly near and south of highway 84 in far south Alabama. Rain coverage remains low for the rest of the day, with most locations missing out on a cooling downpour. Showers/storms come to an end fairly quickly early Friday evening.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO