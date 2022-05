Recap: Embracer Group, the new owner of the studios behind Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and Hitman, says that it wants to pump out a bunch of new content for some of its acquisitions' most popular IPs. An earnings report indicated an interest in producing remakes, sequels, and even movies. Nothing is in the works yet as far as we know, but with the company turning record profits, work will likely start soon.

