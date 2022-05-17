Dallas Art Pop-up May 22

Opening Reception This Saturday, May 21 6-8pm Peter Maier is considered by many critics and museum directors to be among the very top artists working in realism today. His work has been described as “Impossibly Real.” After serving as an MP in Vietnam, Pete Maier began his career as an automotive designer and quickly advanced to become the youngest Senior Designer for Cadillac, Pontiac, and Chevrolet Motor Divisions. After just over a decade in the automotive industry, Pete decided to pursue his passion for fine art and began painting full time.

