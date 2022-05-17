Voice of the Valley: Chamber of Commerce with Graham County Search and Rescue

SAFFORD, Ariz. — Today, Trust for Public Land (TPL), in partnership with Graham County and Gila Watershed Partnership (GWP), announce the donation of five trail easements that will enable the development of a 5-mile stretch of linear park and recreation trail adjacent to the Gila River. The river, a...
By late next year, Cox Communications’ high-speed internet, television, phone, and home security services will be available to about 3,000 potential customers in Oracle and San Manuel in unincorporated southeastern Pinal County.
SAFFORD — The Graham County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved contributing to the upkeep of the statewide voter registration database. “This agreement is for software and software maintenance of the voter registration system,” said Wendy John, Graham County Recorder. Graham County’s portion of the upkeep is $1,629.82.
THATCHER — Pima and Thatcher residents overwhelmingly approved franchise agreements between the towns and Southwest Gas on Tuesday. Graham County Elections reports 85.22 percent of Thatcher ballots cast, and 83.03 percent in Pima, approved the agreement between the utility provider and the towns. The single-issue election in each town...
A proposal apparently headed to the November ballot would have voters in rural southeastern Arizona decide whether to create a new regulatory district to manage groundwater use for agriculture in an area where aquifer levels have dropped in recent years.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista man who went missing last week has been found dead, according to authorities. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of Donal Ray Duey, 84, was recovered near the Fairbank area. Duey was reported missing Friday, May 13, when...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing Sierra Vista man has been canceled, according to authorities. Arizona DPS did not say why the alert for Donal Ray Duey, 84, was canceled so KOLD has reached out to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for details.
CASA GRANDE, AZ — Pinal County records and real estate database Vizzda show that an entity connected to Lucid Motors purchased about 120 acres adjacent to its existing Casa Grande manufacturing facility in May for $17.3 million in two separate transactions. The seller of the land was Phoenix-based Arizona Land Consulting LLC.
Bradley Schaffer Arrested after Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision on North Craycroft Road. The fatal incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., near North Craycroft Road on May 13. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a passing vehicle struck Wilbur and fled the scene. Despite life-saving efforts, medical personnel later pronounced 52-year-old Wilbur...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucsonans voted to pass Proposition 411, extending the city’s temporary half-cent sales tax instilled in 2017, on Tuesday, May 17. According to a news release from the city, Tucson officials plan to direct $740 million from estimated sales tax revenue towards a 10-year plan to improve neighborhood streets and improve street safety citywide.
Once operational, the Rosemont project will be one of the larger copper mines in the U.S. Toronto-based mining company Hudbay Minerals surrendered a key operational permit and started mining operations for its Copper World project on the west slope of the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson in what opponents say is an unorthodox and illegal move.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With temperatures reaching triple digits, health professionals are advising people to stay out of the heat for long periods of time. But what if you can’t stay out of the heat because your home has no working air conditioning? That’s the situation dozens of mobile home residents found themselves in over the weekend.
The plans to expand the I-10 and improve the trip from Phoenix to Tucson announced this year are going full steam ahead, according to Gov. Doug Ducey. The $700 million project, announced during Ducey’s State of the State address in January, is focused on adding more lanes to the segment between Chandler and Casa Grande known as Wild Horse Pass. This part of the freeway is the last stretch to only have two lanes.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are asking for help after someone reportedly broke into a local school and stole several items last week. Authorities say the person pictured entered the Center for Academic Success around 1 a.m. in May 10 and took several items. The suspect...
Motorists on US 60 between Miami and Superior will encounter lane restrictions and delays Tuesday, May 24, through Thursday, May 26, while crews install permanent striping, grind rumble strips, adjust a manhole and complete other miscellaneous work near the Pinto Creek Bridge. Alternating lane closures with flaggers are scheduled during...
SAFFORD — It’s a big thing to win an award; it’s an even bigger thing to be the first to win that award. Robert Ketchum experienced the biggest thing of all when, after receiving his award, he learned the award was being named after him. On Thursday,...
