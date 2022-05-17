Voice of the Valley: Chamber of Commerce with Graham County Search and Rescue

The plans to expand the I-10 and improve the trip from Phoenix to Tucson announced this year are going full steam ahead, according to Gov. Doug Ducey. The $700 million project, announced during Ducey’s State of the State address in January, is focused on adding more lanes to the segment between Chandler and Casa Grande known as Wild Horse Pass. This part of the freeway is the last stretch to only have two lanes.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO