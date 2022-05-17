ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

14-year-old killed in Limestone County crash

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From The Tribune staff reports LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a juvenile on Monday, May 16, at approximately 6:13 p.m. According to...

The Trussville Tribune

Single-vehicle crash claims life of Leeds man

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A single-vehicle crash claimed a Leeds man’s life on Friday, May 20, at 1:42 p.m. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), 46-year-old Curtis Cummings was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment and tree. The crash occurred on Dunant Road near Walnut Street […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

One suspect arrested, another at large in connection to 17-year-old’s murder

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One suspect has been arrested and another suspect is at large in connection to a 17-year-old’s murder on Monday, May 16, just before 6:00 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Jemarien Goree, 18, of Fultondale, was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas of Birmingham. “Detectives […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point woman killed in head-on collision

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Center Point woman was killed in a head-on collision on Monday, May 16, at approximately 5:43 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Latilsha Aundrella Burrell, 39, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle traveling south in the 900 block of Five Mile […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two-vehicle crash in Birmingham kills one, injures another

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM —A two-vehicle crash in Birmingham killed one person and injured another on Monday, May 16, around 6:30 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), the crash occurred at East View Boulevard and Five Mile Road. “There is one person deceased, and another person was transported to a local […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies 83-year-old man killed in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old veteran killed in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Daniel Richard Garrick of Birmingham sustained injuries during a reported assault in the 600 block of Sheridan Road in Birmingham. Related Story: Birmingham PD investigates the murder of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two-vehicle crash on I-459 SB in Birmingham causes delays

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash on I-459 Southbound in Birmingham on Monday, May 16, at approximately 2:11 p.m. is causing delays. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred near the 31-mile marker Derby Pkwy in Birmingham. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Shooting on I-59 in Birmingham leaves one dead

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on I-59 Southbound on Saturday, May 14, around 8 p.m. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, BPD officers responded to a person shot on I-59 just past the Arkadelphia Road exit to find a white SUV that […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Classic Car Motoring celebrates with ribbon cutting

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE —The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) and the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a joint ribbon cutting for Classic Car Motoring in Irondale. Classic Car Motoring (CCM) is located at 3900 Grants Mill Road in Irondale. CCM’s Founder and President is Jeff Baggett. The company relocated […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Trade Days brings life back to Main Street

By Crystal McGough PINSON – Many people aren’t aware that Pinson, located in northeast Jefferson County, is one of Alabama’s oldest communities. Although the city of Pinson was not incorporated until 2004, the area was settled in the early 1800s, predating Alabama’s admittance as a state in 1819. At the heart of the city, dotted […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

