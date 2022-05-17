14-year-old killed in Limestone County crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One suspect has been arrested and another suspect is at large in connection to a 17-year-old’s murder on Monday, May 16, just before 6:00 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Jemarien Goree, 18, of Fultondale, was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas of Birmingham. “Detectives […]

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO