14-year-old killed in Limestone County crash
From The Tribune staff reports LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a juvenile on Monday, May 16, at approximately 6:13 p.m. According to...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a juvenile on Monday, May 16, at approximately 6:13 p.m. According to...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0