An Oak Park man charged in the April 6, 2020 fatal shooting of a woman on the grounds of an apartment complex where they both lived will get a new trial due to a hung jury. Jury deliberations for the case against Anthony McClain got underway last Friday afternoon, and on Tuesday the jury told Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on the open murder charge McClain faces for the death of Shikyra Hinton, 25. McClain was, however, found guilty for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting that happened near Greenfield and 9 Mile roads.

OAK PARK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO