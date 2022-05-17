SEE The Cute New Babies of Thermopolis, Wyoming

The spring rodeo season stopped in Casper over the weekend with the cowboy and cowgirls gearing up for the state finals next month in Buffalo. On the boy's side in the Casper performances, Tuker Carricato of Saratoga had a 69 in the bareback on Friday for first place and also won Saturday's performance with a 70. Over in the saddle bronc, Norris Graves from Clearmont had the best effort with a 57 while Roady Marsh from Minatare, Nebraska posted a 59 on Saturday. Hayden Welsh of Gillette won Friday's bullriding with a 71 with Jaspur Brower of Big Piney winning session #2 with a 72.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO