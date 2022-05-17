Beef Checkoff Meeting in Alabama This Week

An elementary school book, “History Stories of Alabama,” by Mrs. Pitt Lamar Matthews was passed along to me recently. It is dated 1929 and the “FOREWORD” reads, “To the Boys and Girls of Alabama – The stories in this book that you will like best are the stories of Indians and those about the first white settlers who came to Alabama. Many of these stories are legendary. I found them in an important book (for grownups) called Pickett’s History of Alabama. I also gathered facts and narratives for these stories from various books, old histories, and from newspapers. After searching for more than a year for stories of heroes, daring deeds, adventures, and worth-while happenings in the history of our state, I came to feel that Alabama’s history is so filled with glorious deeds, magnificent sacrifices, thrills and heart-throbs, that the children of the state should be told what great men and women their forebears were. The future of Alabama depends upon the boys and girls who are now in school. I hope that in your hearts you each feel like saying with Miss Julia Tutwiler (who wrote the words of our state song),’Keep up worthy, God in Heaven, of this goodly land of thine.’ In every epoch of history, you can rest assured that your state has done its part nobly.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO