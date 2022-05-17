Beef Checkoff Meeting in Alabama This Week

Next week, Alabama voters will cast their votes for the 2022 Primary Election. While the races for U.S. Senate and Governor are getting most of the media attention, who walks the halls of the State House for the next four years will have just as much, if not more, impact on your life.
An elementary school book, “History Stories of Alabama,” by Mrs. Pitt Lamar Matthews was passed along to me recently. It is dated 1929 and the “FOREWORD” reads, “To the Boys and Girls of Alabama – The stories in this book that you will like best are the stories of Indians and those about the first white settlers who came to Alabama. Many of these stories are legendary. I found them in an important book (for grownups) called Pickett’s History of Alabama. I also gathered facts and narratives for these stories from various books, old histories, and from newspapers. After searching for more than a year for stories of heroes, daring deeds, adventures, and worth-while happenings in the history of our state, I came to feel that Alabama’s history is so filled with glorious deeds, magnificent sacrifices, thrills and heart-throbs, that the children of the state should be told what great men and women their forebears were. The future of Alabama depends upon the boys and girls who are now in school. I hope that in your hearts you each feel like saying with Miss Julia Tutwiler (who wrote the words of our state song),’Keep up worthy, God in Heaven, of this goodly land of thine.’ In every epoch of history, you can rest assured that your state has done its part nobly.”
Who and what are on the ballots for the Democrat and Republican primary elections on Tuesday? Where do I vote? When can I vote?. Here’s a quick guide to help you find the information you need to answer those questions and links to information about some of the statewide candidates. But who to cast your ballot for is your call.
Lew Burdette was checking in to a Hampton Inn in Dothan after a long day of campaigning recently when he spotted man standing in the lobby. Burdette decided to introduce himself. “I had a push card in my pocket and figured that this guy will be from out of town...
This is just crazy. It all started with some tests done in South Florida waterways. The tests on a variety of fish came back positive for drugs. This is terrible. What happens if they get hooked?. Nevermind. In the early tests, every one of the 93 fish tested had pharmaceuticals...
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a year since Rutabaga, a now 5-year-old pit bull/bull terrier mix, found her forever home after spending an astounding 853 days in an east Alabama animal shelter. Since Friday is National Rescue Dog Day, we thought we would check in and see how she’s doing.
Alabama’s deadly prison crisis is complicated, with a history that reaches back many decades, and with the federal government’s lawsuit over the prisons playing out in court, how could the crisis end?. That’s what listeners of a new podcast “Deliberate Indifference” will learn as they hear from those...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – There are two Democratic candidates on the ballot for Alabama’s district two congressional race in the primary elections: Phyllis Harvey-Hall and Vimal Patel. This is Harvey-Hall’s second time running against Barry Moore. She ran back in 2020 and decided to run again after the...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After months of decline, numerous Alabama counties are now labeled as having “high” community transmission of the COVID-19 virus. According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 17 of the state’s 67 counties are labeled red, indicating a high COVID risk. Sumter and Pickens counties are under ‘substantial’ risk. Choctaw and Marengo counties are listed as ‘low’ risk.
[To read more good news about Alabama, sign up for our This is Alabama Newsletter.]. Alabama is filled with natural beauty, and there’s probably nothing more beautiful than the arrival of the Cahaba lilies each spring. The plant is super rare (more about that later) and even more gorgeous....
In a pair of campaign ads this GOP primary season, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey falsely declares the election was stolen from Donald Trump and accuses the federal government of “shipping illegal immigrants” to the state. “My message to Biden: No way, Jose,” she says. But a competing...
It’s hard to imagine that any place where gas costs $4.31 cents a gallon could make a list of Alabama’s lowest prices at the pump. That’s where we are at today, however, as the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Alabama has reached a record high of $4.31 cents. It’s the highest price ever recorded in the state, beating the record set only yesterday.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery says it’s working with the bank it uses to process payroll disbursements to determine why city employees have not yet gotten their paychecks. A city spokesperson told WSFA 12 News Friday that the city’s payroll department completed all the necessary steps...
The American National CattleWomen‘s (ANCW) Region II meeting will be held Friday and Saturday, May 20-21 in Jefferson, Georgia. The quickly approaching event will be hosted by the Georgia CattleWomen’s Association. ANCW President, Reba Mazak from Sumter County, Florida, told Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weieman they are looking forward...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health lists Baldwin County and Escambia County in the FOX10 viewing area as being among the counties labeled as having “high” community transmission of the COVID-19 virus. According to the latest data, 17 of the state’s 67 counties are...
Only a few shopping days left before the big GOP Goobernatorial primary election-palooza. Who ya got?. You’ve heard all the pros, cons, gossip, poison ads, conspiracy theories and fabricated gobbledygook gibberish. Now it’s time to pick your favorite Goober-palooza candidate based on spurious cartoons drawn in a frenzied panic on a fake deadline. It’s a cartoony straw poll.
