Alabama State

Beef Checkoff Meeting in Alabama This Week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA meeting of the Beef Checkoff Council in Alabama will take place this...

Andalusia Star News

Remember When: A child’s history stories of Alabama

An elementary school book, “History Stories of Alabama,” by Mrs. Pitt Lamar Matthews was passed along to me recently. It is dated 1929 and the “FOREWORD” reads, “To the Boys and Girls of Alabama – The stories in this book that you will like best are the stories of Indians and those about the first white settlers who came to Alabama. Many of these stories are legendary. I found them in an important book (for grownups) called Pickett’s History of Alabama. I also gathered facts and narratives for these stories from various books, old histories, and from newspapers. After searching for more than a year for stories of heroes, daring deeds, adventures, and worth-while happenings in the history of our state, I came to feel that Alabama’s history is so filled with glorious deeds, magnificent sacrifices, thrills and heart-throbs, that the children of the state should be told what great men and women their forebears were. The future of Alabama depends upon the boys and girls who are now in school. I hope that in your hearts you each feel like saying with Miss Julia Tutwiler (who wrote the words of our state song),’Keep up worthy, God in Heaven, of this goodly land of thine.’ In every epoch of history, you can rest assured that your state has done its part nobly.”
92.9 WTUG

Fish In Alabama, Florida Waters Are On Drugs?

This is just crazy. It all started with some tests done in South Florida waterways. The tests on a variety of fish came back positive for drugs. This is terrible. What happens if they get hooked?. Nevermind. In the early tests, every one of the 93 fish tested had pharmaceuticals...
WSFA

2 Democrats running in Alabama’s District 2 Congressional race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – There are two Democratic candidates on the ballot for Alabama’s district two congressional race in the primary elections: Phyllis Harvey-Hall and Vimal Patel. This is Harvey-Hall’s second time running against Barry Moore. She ran back in 2020 and decided to run again after the...
WTOK-TV

ADPH: 17 Alabama counties have ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After months of decline, numerous Alabama counties are now labeled as having “high” community transmission of the COVID-19 virus. According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 17 of the state’s 67 counties are labeled red, indicating a high COVID risk. Sumter and Pickens counties are under ‘substantial’ risk. Choctaw and Marengo counties are listed as ‘low’ risk.
AL.com

8 things to know about Cahaba lilies

[To read more good news about Alabama, sign up for our This is Alabama Newsletter.]. Alabama is filled with natural beauty, and there’s probably nothing more beautiful than the arrival of the Cahaba lilies each spring. The plant is super rare (more about that later) and even more gorgeous....
AL.com

14 counties with highest gas prices in Alabama and 14 with the (sort of) lowest

It’s hard to imagine that any place where gas costs $4.31 cents a gallon could make a list of Alabama’s lowest prices at the pump. That’s where we are at today, however, as the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Alabama has reached a record high of $4.31 cents. It’s the highest price ever recorded in the state, beating the record set only yesterday.
WSFA

Paychecks to Montgomery city employees delayed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery says it’s working with the bank it uses to process payroll disbursements to determine why city employees have not yet gotten their paychecks. A city spokesperson told WSFA 12 News Friday that the city’s payroll department completed all the necessary steps...
MONTGOMERY, AL
southeastagnet.com

Georgia Hosting ANCW Region II Meeting This Week

The American National CattleWomen‘s (ANCW) Region II meeting will be held Friday and Saturday, May 20-21 in Jefferson, Georgia. The quickly approaching event will be hosted by the Georgia CattleWomen’s Association. ANCW President, Reba Mazak from Sumter County, Florida, told Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weieman they are looking forward...
JEFFERSON, GA
AL.com

Alabama Goobernatorial primary election straw poll: Pick a goober

Only a few shopping days left before the big GOP Goobernatorial primary election-palooza. Who ya got?. You’ve heard all the pros, cons, gossip, poison ads, conspiracy theories and fabricated gobbledygook gibberish. Now it’s time to pick your favorite Goober-palooza candidate based on spurious cartoons drawn in a frenzied panic on a fake deadline. It’s a cartoony straw poll.
