LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a woman shot and killed is speaking out after her death a week ago. The man charged in her death was her husband. Cindy Burdette’s family gathered Saturday at Spring Valley Funeral home to talk about funeral plans for the 49-year-old who was shot and killed in her home last Saturday. Her husband Ronald Burdette has been arrested and charged with her murder.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO