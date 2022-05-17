Eric Clapton cancels shows after testing positive for COVID-19

After vocally expressing his criticism of the coronavirus vaccine , Eric Clapton has contracted COVID-19.

Announced via his Facebook page , Clapton’s team revealed he is “suffering from COVID” since testing positive “shortly after” playing at Royal Albert Hall.

“He has been told by his medical advisors that if we were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery,” the statement read.

The shows in Zürich, Switzerland, and Milan, Italy, on May 17 and 18 have been postponed, they announced, “after intensive internal discussion.”

Clapton, 77, has stirred up some controversy since the pandemic began, refusing to play at music venues that require vaccines and donating to anti-vaccine bands .

Clapton, known for his anti-vaccine and anti-mandate stances, has been outspoken about vaccines. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“It is very frustrating that having avoided COVID throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to COVID at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances,” the statement continued.

People in the comments section shared mixed reviews over the news, with some chastising that he should have been vaccinated further, while others sent well wishes.

“Maybe he should have been vaccinated,” wrote one person who received 77 reactions. (Clapton was vaccinated with AstraZeneca in February 2021, reported Rolling Stone.)

“I love Clapton’s blues. Less enthusiastic about his anti-vax stance. Nevertheless, I hope he is well soon,” said another.

“That’s frustrating for him especially suffering side effects from the shot too. Poor Eric,” commented a fan.

People sent well wishes in the comments, alongside some critics of his vaccine stance. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Clapton’s team promised further announcements regarding the rescheduled shows will be made, promising that they will be held within the next six months.

“Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and, of course, the fans,” the post read.

The announcement comes after the musician’s most recent claim that people vaccinated against COVID-19 are under “hypnosis.”

When appearing on the Real Music Observer YouTube channel, he discussed how he was convinced by pharmaceutical “propaganda” to take AstraZeneca’s vaccine last year.

“Whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me,” he said in reference to a “mass formation hypnosis” conspiracy theory, largely upheld by the anti-vaccine community .

After receiving his vaccine dose in 2021, he claimed in a letter he had “severe reactions which lasted ten days.” In the same letter penned to architect and anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei, Clapton said he “should’ve never gone near the needle.”

In previous interviews, Clapton said he’s been ostracized for his beliefs. Getty Images

“I continue to tread the path of passive rebellion and try to tow the line in order to be able to actively love my family, but it’s hard to bite my tongue with what I now know,” he wrote.

He became outspoken about the “dangers” of vaccines, saying in the Real Music Observer video that his sentiments scared his family and friends.

“I think they were scared on my behalf,” he said. “My family and friends think I am a crackpot anyway.”

While he’s been alienated by family and friends alike, he also was shunned from his own colleagues, saying he doesn’t hear from other musicians anymore.

“I would try to reach out to fellow musicians and sometimes I just don’t hear from them,” he said. “My phone doesn’t ring very often. I don’t get that many texts and emails anymore.”

Despite some rejection from his musical peers, he has joined forces with British rockers Jam for Freedom , to which he donated $1,360 via GoFundMe to cover the costs of “breaching COVID regulations” at a show. He also lent the band a six-person Volkswagen Transporter van so they could travel to shows.

But even Clapton’s devout stance against vaccines and mandates folded. In September, the musician played at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center , despite vowing to never play at a venue that required vaccines or negative COVID tests. At the time, the Smoothie King Center enforced that staff and attendees over 12 years of age needed to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance.