College football: Georgia-Oregon CFA Classic game time set

ATHENS — The 25th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs dropped game one to the Missouri Tigers, 11-3, on Thursday at Foley Field. “It was a very disappointing night, we struck out 16 times and only draw one walk,” said Georgia's Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. "I think we walked them seven times and hit four batters. We had bad approaches at the plate, and when you lose your starting pitcher in the second inning, and you have to go to the bullpen so quick and you're behind, it makes it very difficult. We had to try and hang in there, and our approach at the plate didn't allow us to stay in the game. We have to have a tougher mentality especially when you're playing on your home field. I expect to see a pretty angry team tomorrow, a focused team with a chip on their shoulder."

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO