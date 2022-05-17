ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football: Georgia-Oregon CFA Classic game time set

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ga. – The 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic game time has been set. Georgia and Oregon will tee it up at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept....

UNG headed back to Denver, D2 softball championship

DAHLONEGA —Despite losing the first game of the day, the No. 18 University of North Georgia softball team showed their resiliency, grinding out a 4-1 extra innings win over Lincoln Memorial to punch their ticket to Denver and the 2022 NCAA Division II Softball Championship to begin next week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
accesswdun.com

Dogs drop opener to Mizzo in key series

ATHENS — The 25th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs dropped game one to the Missouri Tigers, 11-3, on Thursday at Foley Field. “It was a very disappointing night, we struck out 16 times and only draw one walk,” said Georgia's Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. "I think we walked them seven times and hit four batters. We had bad approaches at the plate, and when you lose your starting pitcher in the second inning, and you have to go to the bullpen so quick and you're behind, it makes it very difficult. We had to try and hang in there, and our approach at the plate didn't allow us to stay in the game. We have to have a tougher mentality especially when you're playing on your home field. I expect to see a pretty angry team tomorrow, a focused team with a chip on their shoulder."
ATHENS, GA
Rebecca Antoinette (Toni) Isler Curtis

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Rebecca Antoinette (Toni) Isler Curtis, age, 74 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Friday, May 20, 2022. Mrs. Curtis was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, a daughter of the late Alberta Kay Isler and her Stepfather Joseph Isler. She was a Manager of Bacon’s Furniture Store and a member of Southside Church. In addition to her mother and step-father, she is also preceded by a son Richard Harwell.
JEFFERSON, GA
Tracy Alan Smith

Mr. Tracy Alan Smith, 57, of Gainesville passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Randolph O. Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Whitehall Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Suspect acquitted in 2020 murder of Gainesville man

A Hull man charged of killing a Gainesville man in 2020 in Athens has been acquitted of murder by a Clarke County Superior Court jury. The jury of eight women and four men found Joseph D. Baughns, 31, not guilty of seven counts, including malice and felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.. He was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Ga. 53 bridge open, traffic to shift Friday

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that the Ga. 53 westbound bridge is open. This bridge is over Lake Lanier and will replace an existing 66-year-old, two-lane bridge. The GDOT said in a press release that traffic will shift to the new westbound bridge by Friday. Demolition for...
GEORGIA STATE
Stephan ‘Steve’ McDowell Hill

Mr. Stephan ‘Steve’ McDowell Hill, age 65, of Clermont, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Gainesville. Funeral Services will be 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. David Simpson will officiate. The family will receive friends 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the funeral home.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Miller, one of several legislators subpoenaed in election bill lawsuit

GAINESVILLE — Several North Georgia lawmakers, including Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, have been subpoenaed in a lawsuit over Georgia's election bill, court documents show. The documents obtained by AccessWDUN show in addition to Miller, Senators Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, and Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, and Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee,...
GEORGIA STATE
Gainesville 'barely above' national average in annual index

GAINESVILLE –– AARP released its annual livability index this week; the information ranks every city in the country in seven categories. "Gainesville is in that top half of the country but just barely in the top half," Dr. Rodney Harrell, AARP Vice President for Family, Home, and Community, said. "Like most places, that means there are things that could be improved on."
GAINESVILLE, GA
Obituaries & Related Stories

Mr. Stephan ‘Steve’ McDowell Hill, age 65, of Clermont, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Gainesville. Funeral Services will ... Rebecca Antoinette (Toni) Isler Curtis, 74, Jefferson. Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Rebecca Antoinette (Toni) Isler Curtis, age,...
CLERMONT, GA
Sammy Gene Meeler

Mr. Sammy Gene Meeler, age 71, of Jefferson passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Meeler was born in Commerce to the late, Plumer and Cleo Bell Chitwood Meeler. Mr. Meeler was retired from Country Boys Gas. In addition to his parents, Mr. Meeler was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy Standridge.
JEFFERSON, GA
Gainesville garage damaged in morning fire

No one was injured, but a garage at a Gainesville home was damaged by fire Friday morning. According to a press release from the Gainesville Fire Department, crews responded at about 7:30 a.m. to the home in the 100 block of Thompson Place. Crews found light smoke showing from the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Chattahoochee Riverkeeper to host annual film festival in June

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper's annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns to downtown Gainesville on June 11 following two years of virtual celebrations. Mallory Pendleton, headwaters outreach manager with CRK, said the event will be held at the Brenau University Charles D. Walters Theatre beginning at 6:30 p.m. The films can also be viewed online at the time time. Pendleton said they were expecting between 250 and 300 people at the in-person event.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Clayton man enters guilty plea for involvement in U.S. Capitol riots

A man from Clayton entered a guilty plea on Tuesday for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots. Blas Santillan, 27, could face up to six months in prison, five years of probation and $5,000 in fines for his involvement in the incident, according to a report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
CLAYTON, GA

