Independence, MO

Independence women honored for saving stranger’s life

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — City leaders honored two women and a group of emergency responders for saving the life of a stranger.

Independence Mayor Pro Tem Dan Hobart declared May 16 Tammy West and Lynette Jones day in the community during a city council meeting Monday evening .

West and Jones were at the Truman Memorial Building on April 22 when they noticed Robert Arteman suffering a heart attack, according to a proclamation Hobert shared during the meeting.

The women started CPR, called 911, and retrieved the automated external defibrillator (AED) device from the building in case it was needed.

Paramedics arrived and were able to shock Arteman and continued CPR.

An ambulance arrived to take Arteman to the hospital. As he was moved to the ambulance, his heart started beating again. He also tried to speak to paramedics.

By the time Arteman arrived at the hospital, crews said he was awake and alert.

Arteman is out of the hospital and attended Monday’s meeting to thank the people credited with saving his life.

“I firmly believe that were it not for the rout efforts of you wonderful ladies, Tammy and Lynette, and the rapid response of the Independence Fire Department, that I would not be here. I’m extremely grateful for getting the aid that I got from everyone. I consider myself extremely fortunate,” Arteman said.

City Council members and those attending the meeting gave the women a standing ovation.

