Trumbull County, OH

Local health departments receive money for mosquito control

By Chelsea Simeon
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning and Trumbull County’s health departments are receiving state grants for mosquito control.

The agencies were among 48 health departments and municipalities receiving funding from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help mitigate the spread of mosquito-borne viruses like Zika, West Nile and La Cross Encephalitis.

Mahoning County Public Health received $15,850 for mosquito control activities and $9,150 for scrap tire removal, as scrap tires can become breeding grounds for mosquito larvae.

Trumbull County Combined Health District received $20,500 for mosquito control.

According to the Ohio EPA, mosquito control grants specifically target:

  • mosquito surveillance;
  • larval control;
  • adult mosquito control, such as spraying where mosquito presence poses a risk to public health;
  • community outreach; and
  • breeding source reduction, including trash or tire removal.

Grants are being issued in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Health. Over the last six years, the Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Health have awarded $6.7 million to local health departments and communities for mosquito control programs.

