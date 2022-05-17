ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Patricia explains what Patriots liked about Cole Strange in draft

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Matt Patricia is uniquely linked to New England Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange. Not only has Patricia served as a front-office decision-maker over the course of the last year — likely having a hand in New England’s decision to draft Strange — but Patricia is also likely to serve as Strange’s position coach.

The Patriots have not committed to titles for the 2022 season but Patricia said he has so far worked with the offensive linemen. With rookie minicamp complete, Patricia was asked what drew the Patriots to Strange in Round 1.

“Obviously, we thought Cole was a good player. We got to see him on tape and at the Senior Bowl at couple different positions,” Patricia said Monday during a video conference call. “We thought a lot of things stood out at that level. Certainly, he’s got a long way to go at this level. I think there was — just the whole evaluation — everything was very positive. Thought that he would be able to continue to improve, especially as we get him and coach him a little bit and get him some exposure. We think that his ability to grow and learn is really in front of him.”

