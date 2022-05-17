Cannes Film Festival 2022: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

It’s safe to say Anne Hathaway’s first Cannes Film Festival is off to a very strong start. The actress just made her debut on the French red carpet and found a way to stand out, despite the dozens of other beautiful gowns walking the festival this week. Hathaway stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming film, Armageddon Time, on Thursday, flanked by her costar, Jeremy Strong, and the film’s director, James Gray. For the occasion of her first Cannes appearance, Hathaway tapped Giorgio Armani to design a custom look, a white, two piece set, featuring an ultra-high waist column skirt and bandeau, both covered in white sequins. Around her shoulders and falling down her back was a giant bow-shaped shawl, that extended intro a train behind Hathaway, adding to the drama of the look. The pièce de résistance, though, was the Mediterranean Reverie necklace, which hung around her neck, a piece from Bulgari’s new Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewelry collection, which features a royal blue cushion cut sapphire from Sri Lanka, and complimented the rest of the ensemble beautifully.
Comments / 0