Cannes Film Festival 2022: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, the Cannes Film Festival is technically about showcasing the best of international film, a place to celebrate cinema and premiere new projects, but it’s also an excuse for two weeks of over the top red carpets. Directors, actors, and models alike have officially descended on the South of France to...

Yseult Redefines “French Girl Style” on the Cannes Red Carpet

Certain corners of the American Internet have long been obsessed with the idea of “French Girl style.” In fact, the entire plot of Netflix’s mega-hit Emily in Paris could be boiled down to “basic American girl tries in vain to capture that elusive ‘French girl style.’” The term itself is mostly innocuous, but it does conjure up a very specific (and limited) vision: a white, thin woman with that paradoxically perfectly messy hair who wears vintage Chanel blazers and ballet flats as casually as a Hanes t-shirt and flip flops. But frankly, that’s not even particularly inclusive of actual modern French women with style.
Saoirse Ronan Goes Va-Va-Voom in Cannes

It’s been a long, long time since we last saw Saoirse Ronan. Or, at least it feels like it; the paparazzi have only caught sight of the four-time Academy Award nominee twice since her last red carpet appearance, at the Academy Awards in 2020. Ronan appears to have perfected the art of avoiding the press, because if her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, and makeup artist, Lucy Burt, hadn’t posted a handful of photos of her on Instagram, there’s a good chance we wouldn’t even know that she resurfaced at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The appearance came as a complete surprise: Ronan has never attended the festival, even skipping out on the long-awaited premiere of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch last year. What’s more, she has yet to release a film since, meaning she had nothing to promote. Instead, she was there to support Jack Lowden, her low-key boyfriend of four years and one of the two actors awarded with this year’s Chopard Trophy honoring up-and-coming talent.
Anne Hathaway Knocks Her Cannes Debut Out Of The Park

It’s safe to say Anne Hathaway’s first Cannes Film Festival is off to a very strong start. The actress just made her debut on the French red carpet and found a way to stand out, despite the dozens of other beautiful gowns walking the festival this week. Hathaway stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming film, Armageddon Time, on Thursday, flanked by her costar, Jeremy Strong, and the film’s director, James Gray. For the occasion of her first Cannes appearance, Hathaway tapped Giorgio Armani to design a custom look, a white, two piece set, featuring an ultra-high waist column skirt and bandeau, both covered in white sequins. Around her shoulders and falling down her back was a giant bow-shaped shawl, that extended intro a train behind Hathaway, adding to the drama of the look. The pièce de résistance, though, was the Mediterranean Reverie necklace, which hung around her neck, a piece from Bulgari’s new Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewelry collection, which features a royal blue cushion cut sapphire from Sri Lanka, and complimented the rest of the ensemble beautifully.
Maisie Williams Pays Tribute to a Punk Icon on the Red Carpet

Maisie Williams isn’t ready to let go of her latest role just yet. The 25-year-old actor attended Wednesday night premiere of the upcoming FX series Pistol wearing an ensemble that we’d imagine her character, Jordan (née Pamela Rooke), would have picked up at her close pal Vivienne Westwood’s iconic London boutique Sex. And while you may not know her name, you definitely know Jordan’s style: She pioneered the look we’ve come to think as London punk. And while plenty adopted her style, you could always find Jordan in the crowd of the Sex Pistols shows she frequented in the 1970s, when the series takes place: The “It” girl was known to tease her platinum blonde hair into a gravity-defying bouffant. (Williams opted to instead slick her own platinum blonde hair into a bun.)
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Move Over, Pearls—Harry Styles Has a New Favorite Necklace

Harry Styles achieved the unthinkable. He started wearing pearl necklaces, and suddenly teen boys across the globe started wearing them, too. Borrowing style cues from Barbara Bush, Coco Chanel, and grandmothers everywhere, Styles made simple strands of pearls one of his aesthetic signatures back in 2019 while doing promotion for his album Fine Lines. Now, however, as Styles welcomes us into the world of his third solo album, Harry’s House, he’s upgraded his accessories. This time around, his neckwear of choice is something we can only describe, in the best way possible, as “your favorite art teacher’s beads.”
What Not to Miss During Frieze New York Week 2022

This weekend, Frieze New York will mark its 10th anniversary by doing things a bit differently. This year’s edition, held at the Shed in Hudson Yards, is anchored by a curated program spotlighting A.I.R. Gallery, Electronic Arts Intermix, Artists Space, and Printed Matter—all also staples of the city’s art scene that recently celebrated major anniversaries. Of course, Frieze’s sprawling showcase of 65 dealers is hardly the only thing to see in the city’s newly rejuvenated art scene—nor the only art fair. Here, a guide to all the goings-on not to miss throughout the rest of May and early June.
The Hotel Merch Era Is Upon Us

Legendary hotels offer glimpses into lives not lived. Check in to the Ritz Paris, for example, and you’re a French antiheroine—the Marquise de Merteuil, perhaps, or Madame Bovary made good. Stay at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles and you’re a louche ingénue, recuperating from a spate of publicity while chain smoking like it’s 1999. At the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc, you become Talitha Getty. And posted up at the Carlyle? You’re one of Truman Capote’s swans, heading out to meet him for lunch—and an eternal skewering—at La Côte Basque.
Caroline Polachek Will Forever Be an Alt Girl at Heart

Caroline Polachek wears a Judy Turner top, skirt, and scarf; Tiffany & Co. necklaces (worn as ankle bracelets); her own rings. Caroline Polachek made her presence known as a powerful solo artist back in 2019, when she released her debut album, Pang. The former frontwoman of the synth-pop group Chairlift released a project that became an instant hit—especially the single “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” which ended up making her a household name (and inspiring a TikTok trend). For the past three years, Polachek has steadily been making hits, including “Sirens,” a collaboration with the DJ Flume; he brought Polachek out to Coachella this year, where she sang the song, performing for the very first time on a stage of her own. Below, the 36-year-old New York native describes the overwhelming feeling of performing on an arena tour, living two parallel existences, and “kneeling at the altar of alternative music.”
Kate Moss Is Producing a Film About Herself and Lucian Freud

Is there an actor out there up to the job of playing Kate Moss? The supermodel seems to think so, because on Thursday, Variety reported that she will be executive producing a biopic about her relationship with Lucian Freud, the acclaimed British painter who died in 2011. Titled Moss & Freud, the film is set to be a dramatized account about an experience Moss considers one of the most important of her career: her nude portrait session with Freud when she was pregnant with her daughter Lila in 2002. The nearly life-size work, which marked a rare celebrity subject for Freud, went on to sell for £3.9 million at Christie’s.
