Cannes Film Festival 2022: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

It’s been a long, long time since we last saw Saoirse Ronan. Or, at least it feels like it; the paparazzi have only caught sight of the four-time Academy Award nominee twice since her last red carpet appearance, at the Academy Awards in 2020. Ronan appears to have perfected the art of avoiding the press, because if her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, and makeup artist, Lucy Burt, hadn’t posted a handful of photos of her on Instagram, there’s a good chance we wouldn’t even know that she resurfaced at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The appearance came as a complete surprise: Ronan has never attended the festival, even skipping out on the long-awaited premiere of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch last year. What’s more, she has yet to release a film since, meaning she had nothing to promote. Instead, she was there to support Jack Lowden, her low-key boyfriend of four years and one of the two actors awarded with this year’s Chopard Trophy honoring up-and-coming talent.

