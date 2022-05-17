Caretaker Arrested in Broussard Infant’s Death

Broussard Police car, Facebook via Broussard Police Department

Broussard police say they are investigating a case in which an infant has died and a toddler is hospitalized.

According to Captain Zac Gerard, officers were called to a home on East Third Street Monday night in reference to a welfare case. Gerard says when officers arrived, they found a 10-month-old child dead. Officers also discovered a two-year-old who was in poor health. The toddler was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Tammy Lynn Clause (Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The children’s caretaker, Tammy Clause, 49, was arrested and booked on second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles charges. Clause’s bond is set at $300,000. Her initial court date is set for Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

of

Things to See and Do in New Iberia