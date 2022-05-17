ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Caretaker Arrested in Broussard Infant’s Death

By Ian Auzenne
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
Broussard Police car, Facebook via Broussard Police Department

Broussard police say they are investigating a case in which an infant has died and a toddler is hospitalized.

According to Captain Zac Gerard, officers were called to a home on East Third Street Monday night in reference to a welfare case. Gerard says when officers arrived, they found a 10-month-old child dead. Officers also discovered a two-year-old who was in poor health. The toddler was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Tammy Lynn Clause (Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The children’s caretaker, Tammy Clause, 49, was arrested and booked on second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles charges. Clause’s bond is set at $300,000. Her initial court date is set for Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Click here to view photo gallery

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Image
of

Click here to view photo gallery

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Image of

Source: Caretaker Arrested in Broussard Infant’s Death

Comments / 1

Related
kalb.com

Alexandria inmate charged with 2nd-degree murder following another inmate’s death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate in the Rapides Parish Detention Center has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of another inmate. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Markese D. Harrell, 26, was charged with resisting arrest by violence or force as well. This is on top of the charges he was originally arrested for, which include reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run, criminal damage to property, two counts of second-degree battery and contempt of court.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Talk Radio 960am

One Dead, Three Wounded in Waffle House Shooting

A 24-hour eatery just off Interstate 10 in Gonzales is now a crime scene after a deadly early-morning shooting there. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Waffle House on LA 30 near its intersection with the interstate. According to WAFB-TV in Baton...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Broussard, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Broussard, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
stmarynow.com

Six arrests by local agencies include gun charge in Franklin

Local agencies reported six arrests Thursday, including one on a gun charge by Franklin police. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 40 complaints and made this arrest:. —Donavon Washington, 26, Baldwin, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Thursday by the...
FRANKLIN, LA
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iberia#Juveniles#Caretaker Arrested#Clause#Broussard Infant
WAFB

Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Three people, including two juveniles, were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales early Saturday morning, authorities said. One of the people died. The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. at the Waffle House located at 2128 W. Hwy 30 near Interstate 10 in...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Two men arrested for woman's murder 7 years after she was killed

HOUMA - Seven years after she was found shot to death, officers have arrested two men suspected of killing a woman and kidnapping two children from her home. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 1, 2015, officers found two young girls in Houma that said they had been kidnapped from their home in Bourg the night before.
HOUMA, LA
KATC News

Report of gun at mall cleared; no gun found

Several calls have come in to the KATC newsroom, reporting someone with a gun at Acadiana Mall. We reached out to Lafayette Police, and they say they were called to the mall for a report of a disturbance. They were told there possibly was a fight.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KATC News

Ville Platte woman booked in connection with stabbing

A Ville Platte woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a local man. Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said Ashley Edwards, 35, has been booked with attempted second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and battery on an officer. She remains in jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
WAFB

Woman dies after getting hit by ambulance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly crash in which an ambulance hit a woman while she was crossing a roadway on Thursday, May 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on Plank Road near Mohican Street around 8:30 p.m. and involved an EMS ambulance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Crawfish bandit strikes store in Acadia Parish

EGAN, La. (KLFY) – A man is caught on video stealing crawfish from an Acadia Parish business. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, crawfish theft, in general, is a big problem. The latest theft of crawfish happened at the Egan Food Store on Egan Highway May 15th.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

How the Police Memorial Fest Will Help Families of Fallen Local Officers

If you support law enforcement and their families, then there is an event that you should not miss this Saturday in Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. Funds raised by Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas' Police Memorial Fest will raise money so that the families of slain law enforcement officers can travel to Washington D.C. for the annual "Honoring the Fallen" Ceremony.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
52K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy