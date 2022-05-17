Caretaker Arrested in Broussard Infant’s Death
Broussard police say they are investigating a case in which an infant has died and a toddler is hospitalized.
According to Captain Zac Gerard, officers were called to a home on East Third Street Monday night in reference to a welfare case. Gerard says when officers arrived, they found a 10-month-old child dead. Officers also discovered a two-year-old who was in poor health. The toddler was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
The children’s caretaker, Tammy Clause, 49, was arrested and booked on second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles charges. Clause’s bond is set at $300,000. Her initial court date is set for Friday at 8:30 a.m.Click here to view photo gallery
