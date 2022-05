LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Socko, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit mix. Socko is sweet and energetic and likes to play and run. Socko gets along well with other dogs and would make a great family pet. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO