Cleveland, OH

New details on I-90 east fatal pedestrian crash

By Cris Belle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRB6v_0fh9lw2w00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police released new details on a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Monday afternoon on Intestate 90 east .

Just before 2 p.m., police said a 35-year-old man was attempting to cross all four lanes of the interstate near MLK Drive to pick up a wheel that came off his car. He was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Azera driven by a 62-year-old man, according to Cleveland police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crib bumper ban: Products blamed in baby deaths can no longer be sold

The driver of the Hyundai was taken by EMS to MetroHealth.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

