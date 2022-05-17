East Hampton Teen, Grandfather Nabbed For Making Illegal AR-15s, Police Say

Clayton Hobby and Kerry Schunk Photo Credit: Facebook/East Hampton Town Police

Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, police in Connecticut arrested an 18-year-old man and his grandfather for allegedly making illegal assault rifles.

The two were arrested in Middlesex County in the Town of East Hampton on Monday, May 16.

According to the East Hampton Police, after receiving a call from a concerned citizen about a resident making AR-15 assault rifles, the department began an investigation that led to the arrest of Clayton Hobby, age 18, and Kerry Schunk, age 64, both of East Hampton.

While on scene investigating, officers located and seized multiple “ghost gun” AR-15 rifles in various stages of assembly, including one that was converted to shoot fully automatic, the department said.

In addition to the rifles, officers found, three “ghost gun” polymer handguns, 15 high capacity magazines, and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition, police added.

Hobby was arrested and charged with:

Three counts of possession of an assault weapon

Three counts of criminal possession of a pistol

Criminal possession of ammunition

Manufacture of a machine gun

15 counts of possession of high-capacity magazines

Risk of injury

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Schunk was charged with:

Three counts of conspiracy to commit possession of an assault rifle

Three counts of conspiracy to commit criminal possession of a pistol

Conspiracy to commit criminal possession of ammunition

Conspiracy to commit manufacture of a machine gun

15 counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a high capacity magazines

Interfering with an officer

Schunk was held on a $100,000 surety bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.