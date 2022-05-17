East Hampton Teen, Grandfather Nabbed For Making Illegal AR-15s, Police Say
Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, police in Connecticut arrested an 18-year-old man and his grandfather for allegedly making illegal assault rifles.
The two were arrested in Middlesex County in the Town of East Hampton on Monday, May 16.
According to the East Hampton Police, after receiving a call from a concerned citizen about a resident making AR-15 assault rifles, the department began an investigation that led to the arrest of Clayton Hobby, age 18, and Kerry Schunk, age 64, both of East Hampton.
While on scene investigating, officers located and seized multiple “ghost gun” AR-15 rifles in various stages of assembly, including one that was converted to shoot fully automatic, the department said.
In addition to the rifles, officers found, three “ghost gun” polymer handguns, 15 high capacity magazines, and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition, police added.
Hobby was arrested and charged with:
- Three counts of possession of an assault weapon
- Three counts of criminal possession of a pistol
- Criminal possession of ammunition
- Manufacture of a machine gun
- 15 counts of possession of high-capacity magazines
- Risk of injury
He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Schunk was charged with:
- Three counts of conspiracy to commit possession of an assault rifle
- Three counts of conspiracy to commit criminal possession of a pistol
- Conspiracy to commit criminal possession of ammunition
- Conspiracy to commit manufacture of a machine gun
- 15 counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a high capacity magazines
- Interfering with an officer
Schunk was held on a $100,000 surety bond.
