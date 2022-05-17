ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, CT

East Hampton Teen, Grandfather Nabbed For Making Illegal AR-15s, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2LwP_0fh9loEM00
Clayton Hobby and Kerry Schunk Photo Credit: Facebook/East Hampton Town Police

Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, police in Connecticut arrested an 18-year-old man and his grandfather for allegedly making illegal assault rifles.

The two were arrested in Middlesex County in the Town of East Hampton on Monday, May 16.

According to the East Hampton Police, after receiving a call from a concerned citizen about a resident making AR-15 assault rifles, the department began an investigation that led to the arrest of Clayton Hobby, age 18, and Kerry Schunk, age 64, both of East Hampton.

While on scene investigating, officers located and seized multiple “ghost gun” AR-15 rifles in various stages of assembly, including one that was converted to shoot fully automatic, the department said.

In addition to the rifles, officers found, three “ghost gun” polymer handguns, 15 high capacity magazines, and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition, police added.

Hobby was arrested and charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of an assault weapon
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a pistol
  • Criminal possession of ammunition
  • Manufacture of a machine gun
  • 15 counts of possession of high-capacity magazines
  • Risk of injury

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Schunk was charged with:

  • Three counts of conspiracy to commit possession of an assault rifle
  • Three counts of conspiracy to commit criminal possession of a pistol
  • Conspiracy to commit criminal possession of ammunition
  • Conspiracy to commit manufacture of a machine gun
  • 15 counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a high capacity magazines
  • Interfering with an officer

Schunk was held on a $100,000 surety bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Voice

Gunfire, Multiple Disturbances Reported At Riverhead Apartment Complex

Multiple police agencies responded after reports of gunfire and multiple disturbances at a Long Island apartment complex. At about 3:40 p.m. Friday, May 20, in Riverhead, officers were called to the Riverpoint Apartment Complex, located at 821 East Main St. for a report of a disturbance occurring involving a subject with a gun in the West side parking lot near Building J, the Riverhead Police Department said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, CT
East Hampton, CT
Crime & Safety
City
East Hampton, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Middlesex County, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

Armed Suspect In Standoff With Police In Middletown

An armed suspect reportedly was in a standoff with police on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The standoff was reported at about 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20. Middletown police said the incident turned out to be a suicide. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assault Weapon#The East Hampton Police#Clayton Hobby
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Raping Hauppauge 13-Year-Old He Met On Snapchat

A man has been apprehended after police say he raped a teenager he conversed with on Snapchat. Andrew Ramsaroop, age 30, of Queens, then met the victim at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on Friday, May 13 during which he attempted to have the victim and her friend enter his vehicle, but they refused, Suffolk County Police said.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
WTNH

Teen dies after swimming accident at Uncas Pond in Lyme

LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Environmental and Energy Protection said a teenager died on Saturday after a swimming accident at a pond in Lyme. DEEP, as well as state police, the Lyme Fire Department, and dive teams from Portland, Middletown, and Yantic-Norwich, responded to the Uncas Pond swim area on Keeny Road off […]
LYME, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
New Haven Independent

Cops Make Arrest In 2021 Drive-By Murder

Hamden police Thursday arrested an 18-year-old New Haven man on murder and conspiracy charges. The murder in question took place in the parking lot of the Minute Mart at 280 Circular Ave. in Hamden on May 30, 2021. The victim, Semaj Reddick-Streater. Reddick, was an 18 year-old senior at ACES Whitney North High School and a new father at the time of his death. The killer shot at Reddick and then drove off.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Connecticut mother left 2-year-old home alone to go to the store

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A mother in Connecticut is facing charges after police said her toddler was found wandering outside alone while she went out to a store. Wolcott police said in a Facebook post that they were called when a 2-year-old was found around 9:30 p.m. in a front yard, wet and crying. A neighbor saw the child, who was barefoot and wearing only shorts and a T-shirt, and immediately called the police.
WOLCOTT, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
276K+
Followers
43K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy