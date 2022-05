CENTAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Heat and humidity will continue to climb on Saturday. Temperatures will top out in the 80s and low 90s and humidity will make it feel even warmer. Saturday will be a mainly dry day but if any thunderstorms manage to pop up late in the day, they have the potential to be damaging.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO