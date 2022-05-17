ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Two-alarm structure fire knocked down by San Jose Fire Department

By John Ferrannini
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE ( KRON ) – Firefighters brought a two-alarm fire at a two-story apartment in San Jose under control just before noon Tuesday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Fire Department.

The fire, a two-alarm blaze, was reported on the 1500 block of Fitchville Avenue. It was first called in at 9:55 a.m. The Red Cross assisted with the operation. Two adults and one child were displaced by the fire. Firefighters rescued one cat.

There were a total of six units in the impacted building, a follow-up tweet states. Three units “sustained significant damage to attic and second floor of units,” the tweet continues. “Crews reporting good knockdown on fire and continuing to check for extension.”

Three injuries were reported, two civilian and one firefighter. One civilian patient and one firefighter were taken to the hospital with injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

