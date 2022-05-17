ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heifer International to sell Little Rock campus, will keep headquarters at same location

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – International development organization Heifer International announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to sell its downtown Little Rock campus but it will maintain its headquarters in the location.

With the move, Heifer International has renewed its commitment to its Little Rock operations by negotiating a long-term lease to remain in the same building, but with a reduced footprint.

Organization leaders said operations have shifted greatly due to the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to build programs in 21 countries that are focused on supporting small-scale farmers to reach a living income. After consulting with staff in Little Rock, Heifer International learned that there is a strong preference for hybrid work opportunities which creates a reduced need for office space at the location.

Good News Matters: Heifer International celebrates 75 years

Heifer International will continue to occupy the top two floors of the main building in downtown Little Rock and will be reconfiguring the additional space to create a more dynamic work environment with a range of flexible work options.

“Our staff have expressed a clear desire for more flexible ways of working and we are excited to be building this with them,” Pierre Ferrari, President and CEO of Heifer International said. “Heifer International has a long history in Arkansas and we remain committed to Little Rock and our work with farmers across the state. Our offices will remain in Little Rock in the same building, occupying a smaller footprint, providing staff with flexible workspace as they continue their life-changing work.”

The organization announced that proceeds from the sale of their Little Rock campus will be used for programs around the world that are designed to end hunger and poverty.

Gates foundation strong supporter of Heifer International project

Heifer International’s programs currently reach over one million families a year and they will continue to own and operate the Heifer Ranch in Perryville, Arkansas.

“With global hunger rates on the rise for the first time in decades, it is our strong belief that Heifer International needs to deploy all its available resources in service of communities around the world,” Ferrari stated. “Selling the Little Rock campus enables us to unlock more resources in support of our programs, getting help to the people that need it most.”

Regarding the future plans for the site, Ferrari said that an announcement will be made soon.

“The new owners approached us with a shared vision of the campus as a thriving center for education and learning at the heart of the city and will soon announce their plans for the site. The facilities they will offer will bring new opportunities to Little Rock, aligning nicely with Heifer International’s core values of caring for people, animals and the environment. We are excited to remain part of this community and look forward to welcoming staff back into our flexible workspace very soon.”

While work continues to reconfigure office space at the site, the campus will continue to be closed to the public.

