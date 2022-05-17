Legendary horror movie monsters to unite in new Halloween Horror Nights house

Halloween Horror Nights Theme park officials said The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy will unite for the first time in the all-new haunted house, “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.” (Universal Orlando Resort)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is uniting three notorious horror movie monsters in one haunted house during this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Theme park officials said The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy will unite for the first time in the all-new haunted house, “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.”

It’s the first of 10 haunted house themes to be revealed for this year’s event, which begins Sept. 2 at Universal Orlando.

“With the full moon on the rise and a race against time, guests find themselves entangled in a bloodthirsty battle between the terrifying titans — and only one will survive,” theme park officials said in announcing the house.

