Laverne Cooper, 86, of Oconee County, entered the gates of heaven on May 12, 2022. He was born in Huntsville, Texas on the Fourth of July 1935 and later moved with his family to Jackson County, Georgia. After serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War, Laverne moved to Oconee County and resided there until his death.

OCONEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO