New Yorkers should break out their summer wardrobes – at least for the weekend. This Saturday and Sunday will bring shorts weather, with sunny skies and temperatures creeping into the upper 80s and low 90s in some parts of the city, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend will start out with some fog before the skies open up to mostly sunny weather with minimal winds. Sunday night will bring a chance of showers after 8 p.m., the NWS said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO