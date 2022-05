Don't manage conflict, encourage it. And teach your people how to learn from it. Most people feel uncomfortable with conflict. But when that discomfort keeps you from having important healthy discussions with people who disagree, it gets in the way of doing business. As an executive coach who works with founders and executives at startups, I've see the negative effects of this squeamishness. At times it can turn toxic. One company I coached a few years ago had a practice of seeming to agree during the meeting while texting each other on the side to register their displeasure with the decisions and the people who made them. This does not lead to either operational efficiency or psychological safety.

