ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

Lockdown at Wood River Middle School Lifted, Authorities Sweeping Building

By Benito Baeza
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Wood River authorities are combing through a middle school in Hailey following a brief lockdown Tuesday morning. According to the Blaine County School District, a little after 10 a.m....

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Boil Advisory for Richfield

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents of Richfield have been advised to boil their water if they are on the town system. Luanne Swainston sent a brief message saying there is a Water Boil Advisory because of low pressure in the town water system. There is a possibility that the advisory could be lifted by this evening but, more than likely early Friday morning. The city can be reached at (208) 487-2755.
RICHFIELD, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Help Clean Park North of the Snake River Canyon, Saturday (5/21)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Volunteers are needed to help clean up the area north of the Snake River Canyon in Jerome County used for a variety of recreational activities. The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District Office, Southern Idaho Off-road Association, Magic Valley ATV Riders, and Jerome County have teamed up to host a clean-up day this Saturday, May 21, at the Snake River Canyon Park which is often a spot for people to dump trash illegally. Cleanup will start at around 8 a.m. and go to 2 p.m. “Over the past few years, we have seen an incredible increase of recreation on the public lands that we manage,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner David Freiberg in a prepared statement. “Ongoing volunteer efforts like these play an important role in our management efforts to help ensure public lands remain clean, safe, and beautiful.” Those who want to help out are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for working outside along with some sturdy gloves. Volunteers should also bring a rake or shovel. Southern Idaho Off-road Association will provide a pizza lunch for volunteers. There are several specific areas where people have dumped trash illegally that will be focused on. The annual cleanup has happened for the past 23 years.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Cheney Drive in Twin Falls to be Closed Starting Thursday (5/19-5/27)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Work for a new Twin Falls fire station will close off part of Cheney Drive for several days starting Thursday (5/19). 5J Excavation will be digging utility trenches across Cheney Drive for Twin Falls Fire Station #2, which the city broke ground for last week. The closure will block off the roadway forcing drivers to use North College Road, signs will be in place to direct drivers around the construction. People will still be able to use the car wash at the corner of Washington St and Cheney, the road will be closed off just past the driveway. The work should last for about a week.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hailey, ID
Local
Idaho Education
County
Blaine County, ID
State
Idaho State
Hailey, ID
Government
Blaine County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Blaine County, ID
Education
95.7 KEZJ

Fire Destroys Sheds South of Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews were able to keep a shed fire from spreading early Monday morning south of Burley. According to Deputy Chief Casey Harman with the Burley Fire Department, crews were called out a little after midnight for two sheds that had caught fire at 346 South and 150 East, several minutes southeast of Burley. Declo Fire Department was called in to assist with one fire truck and a water tanker. An ambulance and two Cassia County Deputies also responded to the scene. It took about two hours before fire crews were able to leave the scene. A vehicle parked next to one of the sheds and part of a corral fence was damaged. The sheds and their contents are a total loss. The cause is under investigation.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Blaine County Sheriff: Passenger Hit by Rock That Fell From Gravel Truck

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A female passenger in a pickup was hospitalized when a rock crashed through the windshield late last week in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Krupa, 24, of Sterling, Virginia was taken to an area hospital on the afternoon of May 12, when a rock fell from a passing gravel truck and struck her in the shoulder. The rock appeared to be larger than a softball in an image shared by the sheriff's office. The incident happened near the Butte County Line on U.S. Highway 26. The driver of the pickup was not injured and was able to drive the vehicle away from the scene.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Bridge North of Gooding Being Replaced

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-The bridge that spans the Big Wood River north of Gooding is being replaced with a much newer structure. The Idaho Transportation Department said work started this week to replaced the bridge built in 1947 on State Highway 46. ITD said the bridge has reached the end of its life. The new bridge will be built 3.5 feet higher than the current structure, wider, and longer. Project Manager Tom Logan said the bridge will allow for more flood water to flow underneath with the increased height. Crews will start work by setting up temporary traffic signals. Part of the bridge will be torn down while traffic is reduced down to one lane. ITD said drivers will be directed by the temporary traffic signal and could take anywhere from two to three minutes wait time. Vehicles wider than 12 feet will have to find an alternate route. ITD said it plans on four temporary road closures on SH-46 while construction takes place that will require drivers to use a detour (see below). The new bridge is expected to be complete by fall.
GOODING, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wood#Klix
95.7 KEZJ

BLM Advisory Council, Public to Tour Proposed Magic Valley Wind Farm

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A field tour is planned for mid-June of the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy project east of Shoshone. The Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Resource Advisory Council, and the Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project Subcommittee plan on touring the area around Wilson Butte, Minidoka National Historic Site, and Sid Butte where hundreds of wind turbines could sit. Magic Valley Energy is proposing to build a wind farm in the area and is seeking federal approval. The public can participate in the tour on June 15, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and must RSVP before Wednesday, June 1. The tour will start and end at the BLM Twin Falls District Office on Addison Ave. The public must provide their own transportation and food; a high clearance vehicle is recommended. Following the field tour, a public comment period will be held at the BLM Twin Falls office. Written comments can be submitted ahead of time to MJ Byrne, BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council Coordinator at mbyrne@blm.gov. “The Idaho Resource Advisory Council and the Subcommittee provide an important avenue for the BLM to gain public input on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy project in addition to the public involvement opportunities that the National Environmental Policy Act process offers,” said Karen Kelleher, Idaho State Director for the BLM in a prepared statement. “We greatly appreciate these individuals who volunteer their time to share their perspectives and enhance the agency’s decision making.” Those wanting to join the June 15, the tour can RSVP by contacting Julie Clark, Acting Public Affairs Officer, BLM Twin Falls District, jdclark@blm.gov or (707) 616-8291.
SHOSHONE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why an Idaho City is One of the Best to Start a New Business

New businesses are popping up every month. Sometimes they are popping up even weekly or daily, and while prices on everything seem to be high, new businesses continue to be starting everywhere you look. With so many stores having closed or reduced their number of locations, it has opened the door for others to try and start their dreams. Twin Falls has seen a bunch of places leave, but also a bunch of new places come in, and it isn't only happening in Twin. All across the country, new businesses are launching, but where are the best places to start a new business in the United States?
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
95.7 KEZJ

Why too Many People in Idaho are Resigning from their Jobs

Companies all across America have signs in their windows looking for employees, and day by day goes by without the spots being filled. With so many job openings, it is surprising more people aren't applying, but what else is surprising is how many people are resigning from their jobs. Yes, they can resign and go to one of those many openings, but that isn't happening. How so many people are quitting their jobs and getting by is a mystery, but what states are seeing the most resignations?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Fire Takes Everything from Jerome Firefighter and Family

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The assistant fire chief for the Jerome Rural Fire Department lost his home to a fire earlier this week. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Assistant Fire Chief Larry Robbins and his family after they were left with only the clothes they had on when a fire took their home, camp trailer, and several vehicles just after midnight on May 12. According to the account, fire crews arrived to find the house, trailer and vehicles on fire. The neighbors alerted the Robbins family who were able to get out safely. Three fire agencies responded to help get the fire under control and extinguished. All of the their belongings were a total lost. "Assistant Chief Larry Robbins has dedicated most of his adult life to helping others in their worst moments and in times of need. His family has sacrificed while he has devoted his time to the service of the community with the Jerome Rural Fire Department," said the GoFundMe account. The creators of the account are trying to raise $100,000 for the Robbins family. As of Sunday evening nearly $4,000 was donated. The cause is under investigation.
JEROME, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho Isn’t a Good State to be a Police Officer

This past weekend Twin Falls held a law enforcement appreciation lunch to thank all the law enforcement in the area for all that they do. They had hotdogs and hamburgers and it was a great way to say thank you and get to know them. These men and women risk their lives every day so the residents of the Magic Valley can feel safe. They decide to take these risks every day to protect us, but when comparing their job to other states, is Idaho the best place to be a cop in today's world?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Free Twin Falls ID Self Defense Course for Women and Teens

If you’re interested in learning more about self-defense, there’s a free moms and teens personal protection clinic on Saturday, May 21, 2022, you might want to check out. Who is eligible to attend the free personal protection clinic?. This course is geared towards women and teens. According to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Man Shot in Twin Falls Sunday Morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that injured a man. Police released limited information Sunday following the 2 a.m. shooting on the 1400 block of Filmore Street. TFPD said the man in his 30s was shot but, did not receive life-threatening injuries. Police said they spoke to one witness at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Strasser (208) 735-7279. More information to come...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Tourists Beware! Why Idaho Isn’t a Great Place to Take a Summer Vacation

Hard as it is to believe and as fast as it is coming, summer is almost here. School is getting our or already is, the weather is getting warmer, and summer travel is fast approaching. Some families go to the same location every summer or don't take one at all, but others will often take a trip to see something new. Deciding where to go can be tough, and often figuring out where to travel takes days, weeks, and sometimes months to plan. Where are the best places to travel in the United States for the summer, and is Idaho one of the best places for tourists to visit?
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

8 Events Happening in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this Weekend

School is getting out and summer is approaching quickly. The weather seems to be consistently getting warmer, and the events are piling up every weekend. This weekend is packed full of events, and there is no reason to be bored or inside in Twin Falls this weekend, unless you want to be. Here are some of the many events taking place this weekend around Twin and the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy